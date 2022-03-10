Stolen packages, abandoned vehicles, scams and racing were just a few of the topics discussed at a Build the Block Neighborhood Policing and Safety Meeting with the 113th Precinct and residents of Springfield Gardens and Rochdale Village over Zoom last week.
Helping to lead the meeting was Rochdale Village Housing Police Officer Michael Renzulli, who is also one of the neighborhood coordination officers for a section of the precinct.
“Theft is out of control,” said Renzulli, after one woman complained about having a package stolen. “If you are from Rochdale Village — Rochdale Village has its own security team. You can easily tell a security guard ‘Hey, I have a package coming today. Please look out for it,’ so that they can look out for it. That is what they are there for.”
Renzulli confirmed that on March 3 cameras were being installed at the Rochdale Village co-op’s lobby and mailing area.
Clifton Stanley Diaz, the chairman of the board of the co-op, said that residents should also turn to their neighbors to look out for their packages, especially if the order is expensive.
“The public safety officers and the police have to do a variety of things,” said Diaz. “If the individual has someone to take the stuff, that is what we are asking them to do.”
Crime tactics have changed, according to Renzulli.
“It’s not as often that someone is coming onto your block anymore and they are stealing your purse as you walk down the block,” said Renzulli. “That still does go on, of course, but it is much easier for a person to watch Amazon drop your stuff at the door, take a picture and walk away leaving it sitting there. It is very easy for him to walk down the block and take all 15 packages and he’ll throw them in his car. You don’t know where he went. It is so much easier to do that.”
Renzulli said that Amazon also has a locker that could help prevent the theft of packages.
Amazon has a feature called Amazon Hub Locker for businesses and apartments that would allow customers to go to select building complexes or store locations to retrieve their packages from a machine with a unique code, according Amazon.com.
“Until they have a different way of doing things, I would go about that route,” said Renzulli.
Another resident asked if someone else’s car could be parked in front of a homeowner’s residence for a month.
“New York City rules I believe state after seven days in the same spot it has to be moved,” said Renzulli.
Get in touch with 311 or your NCOs about that, added Renzulli.
“When we show up ... what we do is chalk the wheel,” said Renzulli. “We write the day, we take a picture on our department phones that we are aware of it and then seven days from that date — a total of 14 days — then the car is towed from that area.”
If the car is illegally parked and has no registration or plates on it, it will be brought to a pound, according to Renzulli.
District Attorney Melinda Katz’s community coordinator, Marlon Palacios Jr., was on the call to help seniors learn how to spot a scam.
“We have gotten calls from people that say they are getting calls from people that say they are from the District Attorney’s Office,” said Palacios. “If you ever have that issue, give me a call so I can rectify it and get to the bottom of that.”
Palacios’ number is (718) 286-6472 and his email is mcpalacios@queensda.org.
Katz held a webinar on March 8 over Zoom with Assistant District Attorney Joseph Conley, chief of the Frauds Bureau, and they among others, shared consumer tips, fraud prevention advice and information on how to help family, friends and community members avoid scams.
As of March 7, Palacios did not have an exact number on how many complaints about people impersonating members of the DA’s Office existed, but he shared information on how to not get bamboozled.
“When it comes to gift cards, no one would ever make you pay any type of anything with gift cards,” said Palacios. “I want to make sure that everyone inside this room knows that.”
The Social Security Administration will not give you a phone call asking for any personal information, said the community coordinator.
“They will send that information in the mail,” said Palacios. “These are just some pointers that I want everybody in the room to remember ... If they told you they have it already, they are trying to ... get the information out of you and get you to say it one more time.”
Speeding was also a concern for residents. In the Zoom chat, they said people were racing their cars on side streets, as well as main roads like 122nd Avenue and Springfield, Farmers and Merrick boulevards.
“The city is doing more with speed cameras throughout the city,” said another police officer. “They just added one to the North Conduit right after Springfield Boulevard. Now that we know more about these [streets] we can pay more attention.”
Every month or two, the NYPD Highway Unit takes suggestions on where there should be more stop signs and other traffic-related measures, according to Renzulli.
“We are putting a no-parking sign on the corner of 173rd Street and 134th Road,” said Renzulli. “There is a little park over there. Turning that corner, people are speeding. To prevent any car accidents, we are putting a no-standing zone over there.”
The process is lengthy because the NYPD and the NYPD Highway Unit have to go through the city Department of Transportation to get new signs and speed bumps approved.
“You guys can also go through the DOT and let them know that ‘my block has no speed bump,’ or no speed camera there. Anything like that,” said Renzulli.
Diaz, who is also the chairman of public safety on Community Board 12, says that he has received many complaints about speeding and it could also be contributed to the bus lanes on Merrick Boulevard.
“They are ... at top-rate speeds going toward Jamaica,” said Diaz. “They either go into the bus lane and then they go back onto the driving lane because of the cameras or they go into the side streets.”
More cameras have been installed on the bus lanes on Merrick Boulevard, according to Renzulli.
“We also have a lot of highway enforcement in that area, hopefully, that alleviates it,” said Renzulli. “There is probably a lot of traffic with the bus lanes and people want to get around it, but it has been easier with a bus lane because at one point you had the buses going in and out of traffic. It was a safety hazard. The bus lanes are a positive on Merrick Boulevard.”
