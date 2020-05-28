The NYPD is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating the man wanted for stabbing a restaurant employee during a botched robbery attempt.
According to the 113th Precinct, the attack took place at about 4:15 p.m. on Monday, May 11, at the Popeyes at 122-10 Guy R. Brewer Blvd. in South Jamaica.
Police said an employee was in the restaurant with a backpack containing the day’s receipts when he was approached by a man who pulled a sharp object and demanded the backpack.
When he refused the attacker stabbed him in the abdomen and hand in an unsuccessful attempt to take the backpack.
The man then fled the store empty-handed and left the scene in a black BMW SUV, while the employee was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was reported to be in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.