NYPD honors JHMC Trauma Department

If police officers, firefighters and EMS personnel are the first responders in Queens, very often the second responders are those in the borough’s hospitals.

On Monday, brass from the NYPD stopped by Jamaica Hospital Medical Center to offer a token of their thanks to the organization and its Trauma Department.

Hospital President and CEO Bruce Flanz and Dr. Katherine McKenzie, JHMC’s trauma medical director, were among those on hand as Assistant Chief Ruben Beltran, the new commanding officer of Patrol Borough Queens South, and his predecessor, Chief David Barerre, presented the hospital with a plaque. Both lauded hospital personnel for their unyielding commitment to serving the public — and to the men and women of the department.

“I’ve been at this hospital for officers with ankle injuries and wrist injuries,” Barerre said. “I’ve also been here for officers with gunshot wounds to the head. There are officers who are walking around today and who are still serving as police officers because of the work you do here.”

Flanz said he has seen the partnership between the hospital and the men and women in blue only grow stronger over his 44 years at JHMC.

“Our commitment to the community and the Police Department is second to none,” he said.

Deputy Inspector Courtney Nilan, CO of the 102nd Precinct, said hospital personnel have no bigger fans than the officers under her command, many of whom were present.

“When they heard I was going to be here today, they wanted to come,” Nilan said.

McKenzie admitted it was nice for the hospital to receive such an enthusiastic acknowledgement of its work,

“This is fantastic,” she said.