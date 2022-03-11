NYPD Hate Crime unit searching for suspect

The NYPD’s Hate Crime unit is asking the public for its help in ascertaining the whereabouts of an unidentified man seen in the attached photo and surveillance video.
On March 8, police received a report at 1:26 a.m. that the suspect used a piece of wood to break the front window frame and the glass window of the main entrance of Community Church of Christ located at 167-01 108 Ave. in Jamaica. The unidentified man then fled on foot.
The incident took place within the 103rd Precinct and the suspect is also being sought in connection with criminal mischief by the 75th Precinct in Brooklyn.
There have been no arrests as of March 11, and the investigation is ongoing, said a NYPD spokeswoman to the Chronicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com. All tips are strictly confidential.
