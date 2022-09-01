The city’s Department of Transportation has announced a series of road closings in Queens. Work schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather.
In Jamaica, 147th Place from 95th to 97th Street will close 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sept. 15 to allow for concrete pumping.
In College Point, 20th Avenue between 119th and 120th streets will close from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sept. 15 for sewer installation.
In Ridgewood, Harman Street will close between Woodward and Fairview avenues 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through Sept. 18 to accommodate crane operations.
