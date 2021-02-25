The NYPD’s 105th Precinct recovered two illegal handguns from the streets in less than three days last week.
The first, at left, was recovered the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 16, by officers with the precinct’s Public Safety team, according to information posted on the precinct’s Twitter page.
The second was found on Thursday, Feb. 18 by officers while on routine patrol.
