Northwell Health, the Empire State’s largest healthcare provider, has expanded its urgent care services to Springfield Gardens.
The healthcare provider’s GoHealth Urgent Care center opened on Dec. 13 at 134-40 Springfield Blvd., according to Northwell Health, increasing its total number of centers in the borough to five. Overall, it now has 55 centers throughout Long Island, Westchester and New York City. The other centers are in Astoria, Bayside, Forest Hills and Lefrak City.
“We’ve been serving the people who live and work in Queens since 2014 and have seen the need for high-quality urgent care grow,” Dr. Neal Shipley, medical director of Northwell Health-GoHealth Urgent Care said in a statement. “Our new Springfield Gardens location will bring more access to the personalized care our neighbors need when they need it. We look forward to building new partnerships and serving more people in this vibrant community.”
Urgent care serves people who have medical conditions that are not considered emergencies but still require attention, such as strep throat, urinary tract infections or allergic reactions, according to healthline.com, a peer reviewed medical journal.
The new 2,033-square-foot facility is situated close to Merrick Boulevard next to the Stop & Shop center and is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays to Fridays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.
