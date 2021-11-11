The Sickle Cell Awareness Foundation has teamed up with the Rosedale Lions Club of Queens to give back to those in need ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Jamaica.
On Nov. 23, the two nonprofits will distribute boxes of food from 3 to 4 p.m. at 175-15 Rockaway Blvd. at the Saratoga Family Inn, a homeless shelter, according to Merlene Smith-Sotillo, the president of the Sickle Cell Awareness Foundation.
“We usually do meals, but because of Covid we will give out sandwiches instead,” said Smith-Sotillo. “There will be dessert like Jello, pudding and chips.”
The packages will also include condiments and plastic cutlery, which will cater to 50 kids from the shelter who attend nearby schools.
“We are also teaming up with Long Island Jewish Forest Hills Northwell Health,” said Ngozeka Onwualu, secretary and treasurer of the Rosedale Lions Club. “They are partnering with us for this particular event.”
The effort helps students from preschool to high school at IS 59, the Cynthia Jenkins School and Campus Magnet Educational Campus (formerly the Andrew Jackson High School), according to Onwualu.
“If there is a need and we feel we have a capacity to fulfill that need, we step in,” said Onwualu of the Rosedale Lions Club mission of service. “Our club, the Rosedale Lions Club, featured task is to eradicate hunger.”
The Lions Club, an international volunteer group, tackles different causes like childhood cancer, diabetes, the environment and hunger.
