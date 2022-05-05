The saying goes “good work is its own reward,” but for the end of National Volunteer Month in April, Mayor Adams awarded four people throughout the city for their efforts at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Service is what makes New York the city that it is, and, throughout the past two years, service has mattered more than ever,” Mayor Adams said in a prepared statement. “Service has made our communities stronger and played a vital role in helping our city respond to and recover from the pandemic, and I want to thank every New Yorker who has served our city and helped their neighbors.”
One of the honorees was Nirmala “Maria” Singh, a South Richmond Hill Guyanese immigrant who serves as a founding board member of the South Queens Women’s March, a nonprofit where she used her skills as an AmeriCorps alum (2017-18) to help organize monthly food pantries and essentials distribution pop-ups, which have provided period supplies, masks, toys and other resources to help support women, children and gender-expansive people, especially those facing gender-based violence, in Southeast Queens.
“I’m honestly humbled and honored,” said Singh, who won the AmeriCorps Alum Impact Award. “It’s a good recognition for a small gender-based nonprofit.”
The SQWM was founded at the height of the pandemic in 2020 and opened up an office April 16 in Richmond Hill.
“It’s really amazing,” said Singh about the organization being acknowledged by the mayor. “We started out as a team of six women leaders and we have grown to almost 100 active volunteers. It’s such an unshakable movement being formed in our communities ... and it also shows the necessity for those resources in our community.”
The group was initially founded to curb gender-based violence, but has since expanded its mission to take on inequities throughout Southeast Queens.
“Our approach became intersectional,” said Singh. “We host job readiness workshops for everything from resume revamps to social interviewing. We are trying to get folks more civically engaged and host activities to bring joy to our community like our arts of healing workshops ... our communities were impacted a lot because of Covid.”
Queens is one of the most diverse places in the world, but Singh believes many communities of color are not the places where decisions are being made.
“We are trying to tell people that this is what your district leader does and this is what a councilmember does,” said Singh. “They are becoming involved in the process of knowing what these positions are for and what these elected officials are elected for ... It’s our job as an organization to do our duty to educate our communities to get them to the places where these decisions are being made and then just continue doing that until most of our community is involved in the civic aspect of New York City.”
At its new office located at 130-01 Liberty Ave, in Unit 1R, the organization will host a free Arts as Healing workshop on May 7 from 3 to 5 p.m. There will be a redistricting town hall for Council Districts 28, 29 and 32 on May 11, a free first-year of college workshop May 19 and a food and essentials pantry on May 28.
“I know that by continuing to serve, we will move forward and ‘Get Stuff Done’ for New York,” Adams said.
