The New York State Senate Youth Leadership Recognition Program Award has a March 25 deadline for nominations, according to state Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park).
“Young people are our future and it is our duty to encourage them to reach their full potential,” said Sanders via email.
“The Youth Leadership Recognition Award program provides a wonderful opportunity for me to honor well-rounded students who excel academically, and through extracurricular and volunteer activities. I hope the recipients of the congratulatory personalized certificates will hang it up on their wall and feel proud because I am proud of them and we, as a community, are proud of them.”
Nominate a student at this website: nysenate.gov/eform/submit/new-york- senate-youth-leadership. Questions can be directed to NYSenateServices@nysenate.gov or (518) 455-2558.
