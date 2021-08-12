Nine members of Troop 263 of Queens Village celebrated becoming Eagle Scouts at the Helen Marshall Cultural Center at Queens Borough Hall on Aug. 4.
The Eagle Scout Award is the highest award for the Boy Scouts of America, which has seven ranks.
“To achieve every rank there is a slew of tasks that you have to complete,” said Cynthia Jermin, committee chairwoman of the BSA. “Only 4 percent [of Scouts] reach the rank of Eagle Scout worldwide. Most take five to seven years to complete all the tasks.”
To reach any rank, Scout members have to put in time for hiking, CPR skills, community service hours and more, according to Jermin, whose son Craig Jermin is among the nine Eagle Scouts who were honored last week Wednesday.
“Of those who make it, only 8 or 9 percent are Black boys,” said Jermin. “It’s about 12 percent Latino and eight to nine percent who are of African descent. We at 263 are primarily a troop of persons of color. Almost half of them are from the Caribbean — Puerto Rico or Jamaica or Cuba — and there are African Americans as well.”
With the new inductees, Troop 263 now has a total of 25 members who have become Eagle Scouts.
“This is rare,” said Jermin. Three of the Scouts received their rank last year, but are being honored this year. The remaining six received their rank this year. “Most troops are happy if they get one or two Eagle Scouts a year,” she said.
Naim Bansfield, 18, of South Richmond Hill found the BSA to be a big commitment, but was proud to have stuck through it from middle school to high school.
“As a teenager you have other commitments as well like sports and schoolwork,” said Bansfield. “Getting Eagle was a challenge, but it was a big accomplishment, especially with my other obligations.”
During Bansfield’s time in the Boy Scouts, he attended Robert Van Wyck Middle School in Briarwood and John Bowne High School in Flushing, which he recently just graduated from as a student-athlete of the varsity basketball team.
Bansfield was also a part of the My Brother’s Keeper program, which offers young men of color the opportunity to learn leadership skills and develop service projects beneficial either to their school or their communities, according to the state Education Department’s website.
“Boy Scouts is something that turns boys into men,” said Bansfield. “In all honesty, I feel like I matured going through the ranks.”
Bansfield will be attending the University of New Haven in Connecticut to study computer science and sound recording in the fall.
Kristopher Nichols, 17, of South Ozone Park joined the Scouts when he was in elementary school and feels accomplished to have reached the Eagle Scout rank.
“I had to be maybe 10,” said Kristopher. “My cousin and aunt brought me to a meeting and I didn’t even have a uniform. I saw kids that looked like me, so I wanted to go back.”
Kristopher also feels that he has grown to be a man since joining the Scouts.
“I learned how to be on my own, how to be disciplined, how to have self-control and how to be a mentor to little kids who look like me and act like me,” said Kristopher. “I learned how to tie knots, how to start a fire, how to swim, how to cook and the list goes on.”
Kristopher graduated from the Eagle Academy for Young Men in St. Albans and will be attending the University of South Carolina in Charlotte in the fall to study business management.
“A huge part of Scouting is first aid, so that is a skill I hope to use in the future,” said Kristopher. “I plan to also help younger Scouts and to give them tips and tricks to make it easier for them. I know having a mentor pushed me to do a lot and it pushed me to become an Eagle Scout.”
Craig Jermin, 17, of Jamaica found getting the Eagle Scout rank to be a surreal experience.
“It’s a decade-long process that has a lot of ups and downs and twists and turns,” said Craig. “It comes down to your level of discipline and how badly you want it.”
Becoming an Eagle Scout is a mark of one’s character, according to Craig.
“It solidifies what I established myself to be,” said Craig. “I’m someone who finishes things, someone who is persistent enough to get things done and confident enough to get those things done as myself.”
Craig joined the Scouts when he was 8 years old after being encouraged by his neighbor, Robert Cousins, to be a part of it.
“Grit, tenacity, persistence, confidence, discipline and time management — the Scouts is an all-encompassing thing that teaches you what it means to be a great man throughout the entire program,” said Craig. “You get taught survival skills, how to swim, how to save someone who doesn’t know how to swim ... those things can definitely can be carried on into my college years.”
Craig was homeschooled and will be attending Hampton University in Virginia in two weeks to study journalism and communications with a pre-law concentration.
“At the base of it, the Scouts teach you to be a good person and an honorable man, a man of character and a man of integrity — that’s what the Scouts provided for me,” he said.
Jermin definitely believes that the BSA has taught her son Craig and the rest of the young men leadership skills.
“To be an Eagle Scout you have to do a charitable project where you come up with the concept, you organize it, you manage it and then see it through to the end,” said Jermin. “Naim did an anti-bullying webinar.”
Kristopher donated personal protective equipment to the Salvation Army to go to a homeless shelter, according to Jermin. Craig did a voter registration drive.
“All of them have to lead a group of people,” said Jermin. “He registered to vote 120 people, told them about their early voting options, made sure they knew about their absentee voting options and confirmed that they were registered.”
Jermin considers her role in the committee similar to that of someone leading a parent teacher association, but it is the Scoutmasters who lead the outdoor activities.
“This is all volunteer,” said Jermin. “If parents don’t get involved, you will not have a program ... Committee folks are like the back office people. We make everything happen like the registration and reservation ... but the Scoutmasters are the boots on the ground men who work with the boys every Friday night and make sure they are doing their tasks and learning their skills.”
The Scoutmaster leading the group is Queens Village resident Rashaad Bryan, the second member of Troop 263 who received the rank of Eagle Scout in 2012. The first was his brother, Kareem Bryan.
“There is this stereotype that Scouting is for white people — no, it is for everyone,” said Bryan. “It’s not because of the color of your skin that you can’t do something. That has nothing to do with it. You can do whatever you want to do, just put your mind to it. I am just very proud of these boys.”
The other Scouts to receive the Eagle rank last week were Benjamin Wade, Carl Smith, Jeremy Grant, Patrick Burke Jr. and Christian Wiggins.
