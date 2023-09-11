Austell Place, a historic building in Long Island City, which has been used as a respite site for some adult migrants, is now the city’s 16th large-scale Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center, set to house 330 migrant men. It will later expand to hold up to 1,000 asylum seekers. The site is expected to be fully online with all the services it will provide in the coming weeks, according to City Hall officials.
“The sites are very complex to structure and to manage,” said Anne Williams-Isom, deputy mayor for Health and Human Services, as she thanked public servants and nonprofits for their work on the city’s more than 200 shelter sites during a press conference on Wednesday.
Thomas Foley, the Design and Construction commissioner, said assessment teams consisting of architects, engineers and construction managers checked the building for capacity, ADA-safety and code-compliance for alarms and fire exit routes, as well as its mechanical, electrical and water-sewer systems, before it was selected as a new relief center.
The city also partially demolished and reconstructed the boiler room, installed new stormwater pipes and built a new exterior landing because an emergency egress was partly blocked, according to the commissioner.
“All this was necessary to ensure fire safety for the asylum seekers and the staff,” Foley said.
Unlike other parts of the city, people in Long Island City do not seem to have a problem with the new migrant shelter.
Frank Wu, president of the Court Square Civic Association, told the Chronicle he was not too troubled by the facility, which is in an industrial area, at 47-11 Austell Place.
“There is a large separation due to Sunnyside Yards, so there is not a lot of flow or connection between [Court Square and Austell Place],” Wu said via text message.
Laura Rothrock, president of the Long Island City Partnership, an economic development agency, said the neighborhood gladly receives the migrants and emphasized they should be allowed to receive work permits.
“LIC has long served as a welcoming community to New York City’s newcomers, be they migrants or New Yorkers relocating for improved quality of housing, dining and cultural experiences,” Rothrock said via email. “As a business association, we are concerned with an influx of a large population that is legally prohibited from joining the workforce, and agree with the mayor’s and the governor’s calls on the federal government to streamline these individuals into workforce development, to help contribute to our local economy.”
Located within Long Island City’s industrial section between Sunnyside Yards and Dutch Kills (the waterway, not the neighborhood), Austell Place was once built as a printing facility back in 1916, and was last used a warehouse for tenant Mitchell’s NY, a newspaper delivery service, according to several real estate sites.
In 2015, Normandy Real Estate and its co-investor, Drake Street Partners, acquired the building for $35 million from Time Equities Inc., a real estate developer. In 2018, Normandy intended to capitalize on Amazon’s plans to create a second headquarters in the neighborhood by announcing it would convert the warehouse into a mixed-used site with a best-in-class office building, with retail on the ground floor.
The investors received a loan of $75 million from Deutsche Bank to refinance the 170,000-square-foot site and another $81 million construction loan to create loft-style offices, according to the real estate outlets. The revamped building is also near the 7 train.
Ultimately, Amazon decided to pull out of Long Island City in 2019 after receiving backlash from some politicians, residents and activists who were against the tech giant’s efforts to bypass the usual building approval process and the state’s decision to provide $1.7 billion in tax credits to a trillion-dollar company, as opposed to investing more in schools, transit and housing.
Despite the investors’ big swing in hopes of profiting off of Amazon’s plans, Astell Place has been 100 percent empty after renovations in 2019, according to CoStar.com, a real estate outlet.
The migrants will be the first to utilize the new space.
Commissioner Adolfo Carrión Jr. of Housing Preservation and Development said during the press conference that the ground floor of the five-floor building will house a cafeteria, lounge, mail room and medical and case management stations. The remaining floors will be used as sleeping areas.
The shelter will also provide case management, help people reconnect with family members, offer referrals for other services and provide three meals daily.
