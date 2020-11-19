NYPD Capt. Igor Pinkhasov, left, the new commanding officer of the NYPD’s 105th Precinct, was welcomed last Sunday by the Rev. John Boyd II, pastor of the New Greater Bethel Ministries Church, located on Jamaica Avenue in Queens Village.
Pinkhasov, who assumed command of the 105th back in October, was invited to speak with members of the congregation during services.
