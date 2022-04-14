A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in Queens Village on Wednesday for a women’s shelter.
The Jamaica Women’s Employment Shelter has 136 beds and is for women who are experiencing homelessness, according to Volunteers of America-Greater New York, a nonprofit. VOA operates the facility and it serves individuals and families by offering resources to help women gain the confidence and skills necessary to reintegrate with a community.
The purpose of the shelter is to prepare residents for independent living and secure stable employment.
“The new shelter comes at a time when housing insecurity and homelessness are rising in New York City and safe, secure, compassionate care for those experiencing homelessness is needed more than ever,” VOA said in a statement.
As of February 2022, there were 48,482 people who were homeless throughout New York City, according to the Coalition for the Homeless. Of that number, 15,045 were children.
The shelter is located at 95-10 218 St.
— Naeisha Rose
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.