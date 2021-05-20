The Sovereign Markets, a community health and economic corporation dedicated to providing fresh foods, local artisanal products and music from BIPOC vendors and artists, launched the Laurelton Farmers Market, the first-ever Black-owned farmers market in the Southeast Queens region, for a second season on May 15.
The Sovereign Markets partnered with the Long Island Rail Road for its location and utilizes the scarcely used LIRR parking space located at 225th Street and 141st Road.
The project was such a success when it debuted in August 2020 that a Queens Village Farmers Market and a St. Albans Market are expected to open at their respective LIRR commuter spaces next month.
“The Laurelton Farmers Market launched during the 2020 pandemic really as one of the solutions that I thought was necessary to combat what we saw with Covid-19,” said The Sovereign Markets founder Dianna Rose. “There was an enormous amount of Black deaths, which were linked to underlying health issues. Those underlying issues are linked to a lack of access to healthy produce.”
The farmers market was a way for Rose to combat the health issues in Southeast Queens, especially when it came to chronic and communicable diseases.
“I took funds out of my account and spoke to my local elected official, Senator Leroy Comrie, and he supported it,” said Rose, 35, a Laurelton resident.
Rose is an entrepreneur in her own right and owns Jars of Delight LLC, a zero-waste fresh meal prep and catering company that stores fresh meals inside mason jars. She also majored in community health and minored in sustainability at Hofstra University.
“I’ve always noticed the disparities in our communities, even before starting school at Hofstra,” said Rose. “When you don’t have the information and you don’t have the resources, you can’t really pinpoint why these things happen in our communities specifically. When I enrolled in the community health program in Hofstra, it became so clear that this is the track that I needed to be in if I’m going to make a difference.”
After leaving her job as a pediatric coordinator at NYU Winthrop Hospital on Long Island to start her own business in 2018, Rose is proud to assist other BIPOC businesses.
Adamah Gallery Seafood co-founded by Tony Rivera, 57, of Valley Stream L.I. was one of those businesses.
“I love this event,” said Rivera. “I love helping the community, being part of the solution and giving them a healthy product.”
At Adamah, located at 1 Cross Island Plaza in Rosedale, Rivera serves fresh wild caught scallops, Argentine shrimp, red snapper, sea bass, salmon fillet, lobster and more varieties of seafood. She also sells her own fish seasoning. Her goods range from $5 to $50.
“So many times we are given the bottom of the barrel,” said Rivera. “My husband and I hold our head high. We hunt for our product for our people.”
Rivera and her husband get their food from responsible fisheries in New Jersey and the Bronx.
Sutta Sarpashun, 34, was at the farmers market to sell her SD Thai Hot Sauce, which is made in Long Island City.
“My hot sauce is not just the regular hot sauce you see in the market, mine is the dipping sauce,” said Sarpashun. “We use raw and unprocessed ingredients.”
Sarpashun wanted to test her product last year to introduce her sauce to potential customers, but because of the pandemic she had to delay that experience.
“Unfortunately, because of Covid-19, we were not able to get the testing we wanted to,” said Sarpashun, whose sauce sells for $7 to $12. “This is good for us to bring the real product to the customer.”
Vanessa Hopkins, 37, the florist of Inspirational Floral & Gifts in Cambria Heights, lost the space for her business last year.
“My flower shop burned down last May,” said Hopkins. “Now we are just doing pop-ups.”
Hopkins’ business was located at 233rd Street and Linden Boulevard, but she has recently started operating at 228-17 Linden Blvd. Her flowers are featured on her Instagram page @cambriaheightsflorist. They range from $15 and up.
“Our motto is that there is no unity without community,” said Hopkins. “Representation matters. You don’t have to go to West Bubble to get quality bouquets and flowers.”
West Bubble is slang for a faraway place in the city.
“We are not allowing this pandemic to stop us,” said City Councilwoman Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Far Rockaway, Laurelton). “I’m so excited for what is to come.”
In late July, Earnest Foods, another vendor that was at the event, will be the first Black-owned organic supermarket in Southeast Queens, according to Rose.
Prince Abou’s Butchery, Tafè Supreme Coffee V’s, Gimme Some Sugar NYC, MoringaBoost, Agamems Beauty, OSUN Designs, I Am Queen Books, Sassy Sweet Vegan Treats, Olive It Florist and Quilts by Veronica were the other vendors at the event.
