Con Edison, the city Department of Transportation and Flo, a Canadian firm that provides electric vehicle charging networks, teamed up Oct. 7 to help the Big Apple meet its climate change goals.
On 225th Street between Merrick Boulevard and 135th Avenue, a mixed-zone area near the Laurelton Library, NYU Langone Medical Center and homes, an electric vehicle charger was unveiled. It is one out of 100 curbside EV chargers that the city plans to install, according to Alina Suriel, a spokeswoman for Con Ed, said via email.
“Electric vehicles are one of the most important tools New York City has in the fight against climate change,” Suriel said via email. “Transportation is the second largest source of NYC’s greenhouse gas emissions, and most of that pollution comes from burning fossil fuels for cars and trucks on the road.”
The curbside plugs are called Level 2 chargers and are capable of providing 25 miles or range for most EVs in an hour and a full charge in four to eight hours, according to Con Ed.
Level 2 charging stations are considered to be destination chargers for EV drivers who stop for more than 30 minutes to go out to dine or shop. They provide value-added amenities to businesses for visitors and can attract new customers for entrepreneurs; are typically found at shopping centers, retail stores, hotels, restaurants, workplaces and commercial parking lots; and are equipped with SAE J1772 connectors, which means they are equipped with electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, according to the Flo website.
The city hopes to expand the number of curbside chargers to 1,000 by 2025 and 10,000 by 2030, according to Con Ed.
“There are going to be EV chargers all around the city in the next few years and we are also working with Revel,” said Suriel to the Queens Chronicle. “With the way the city policy is, this is the way to go.”
Revel Transit is a rideshare and electric vehicle company in New York.
One supporter of ridesharing and electric vehicles like Revel’s scooters is former Councilman Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria). Constantinides also spearheaded the Climate Mobilization Act with overwhelming support from the City Council and the legislation mandates the reduction of climate emissions from large buildings by 40 percent by 2030.
In 2020, Constantinides ran for borough president in hopes of utilizing some of the office’s approximately $60 million budget to invest in clean energy, clean jobs and clean transportation in the World’s Borough.
Officials in both the private and public sectors at the Oct. 7 event said one of their goals in promoting electric vehicles is to meet the city’s goals in reducing emissions.
Electric cars produce zero tailpipe emissions and will increasingly run on renewable energy as the state brings online more wind, solar and hydropower resources, according to Con Ed.
“Widespread EV adoption alongside a growing share of renewable energy is critical to ensuring future generations can enjoy the benefits of cleaner air and a healthier environment,” said Suriel.
In January, then-Gov. Cuomo announced that the state contracted for another 24 large-scale renewable energy generation projects in 2021, to bring its total clean energy build-out to nearly 100 projects. The 23 solar farms and one hydroelectric facility were estimated to produce more than 2,200 megawatts of clean power, generate more than $2.9 billion of investment and create 3,400 jobs in 16 counties upstate.
“Our new energy superhighway will be optimized by state-of-the-art battery storage facilities,” said Cuomo earlier in the year. “These projects will not only create power but bring needed economic opportunity to struggling parts of our state, create green jobs, and make New York State a global wind energy manufacturing powerhouse.”
At the unveiling for the charger were state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans), Mark McMillan of Community Board 13 and representatives of Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens), Councilwoman Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton) and Federated Blocks of Laurelton and representatives from Con Edison and the city DOT.
“I was pleased that Laurelton, Queens is one of the first places in the city that ConEd and NYC DOT have selected as a site for installation of a curbside multi-vehicle charging station,” said Comrie via email. “We know from recent extreme weather events that climate change is real and we must continue to invest in clean, efficient and sustainable energy in everything from how we source our power to the cars that we drive.”
