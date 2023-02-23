The Greater Jamaica Development Corp., a nonprofit, is seeking requests for proposals to transform four area lots, which together are approximately more than 108,600 square feet, into a mixed-use residential and commercial building. The submission deadline for developers is March 31.
The GJDC wants the development, which sits at 90th Street in the north, 160th Street to the east, Jamaica Avenue to the south and Parsons Boulevard to the west, to include a communal facility, 300 parking spaces and more than 500 mixed-income housing units, with 25 percent set aside for homeownership, according to the GJDC’s RFP.
The nonprofit wants to maintain some of the current use of the lots, which include the Jamaica Market, a food market, and the Harvest Room, an event space, both at 90-40 160 St.; a parking garage located at 90-22 160 St.; and some retail stores, Tiana Liriano, the GJDC director of real estate and property management, told the Chronicle. The units will be 60 percent of the area market income to market rate.
“It will be a mixture of studio, one, two and three bedrooms,” Liriano said. “Twenty percent of the units will have ownership opportunity, so condo units.”
Based on a demographic sample size, the 2020 American Community Survey five-year Estimates said Jamaica has a median household income of $66,270. Southeast Queens has an AMI of $78,528, Queens has an AMI of $77,255 and the city has an AMI of $67,046.
“There is a racial wealth gap that is greater today than it was 50 years ago, so by doing this RFP that has a home ownership component within the project, we are hoping to minimize that gap and reduce inequality by creating generational wealth in the community,” Liriano said. “Whether residents [of Jamaica] get first dibs is to be determined.”
The GJDC does not anticipate the site to be rezoned, and it wants to avoid a Uniform Land Use Review Procedure, according to the RFP.
For further information about the RFP, reach out to Liriano via email at parsonsgarage_rfp@gjdc.org or call her at (718) 291-0282 ext. 146.
In another corner of Jamaica — 178-01 147 Ave. and Guy R. Brewer Blvd. to be precise — permits have been filed for a three-story, 29-foot-tall mixed-use building, according to New York Yimby, a real estate website. The lot, which is near the Parsons Boulevard subway station that serves the E and F trains, is more than 18,000 square feet and will have 16 units.
More than 13,000 square feet was designated for residential space, over 2,400 square feet will be for a community facility and 2,205 square feet will be allocated for commercial space, according to the website. Ranbir LLC, a real estate agency, owns the lot and the M.S. Savani firm is listed as the architect of record.
Ranbir LLC was not able to provide more details about the project as of press time.
