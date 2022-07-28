Two Southeast Queens police precincts have new top cops.
Deputy Inspector Eric Robinson has taken command of the 103rd Precinct, according to a tweet from the precinct’s official account last week.
The 113th announced Deputy Inspector Ray Jenkins would take over its precinct in a Facebook post last Thursday.
Robinson comes to the 103rd from the 101st, which covers the eastern end of the Rockaway peninsula, where he had served as commanding officer since November 2019. Jenkins had served as commander of the 114th, covering the northwestern-most portion of Queens, since September 2020, according to Astoria-Long Island City Patch.
The former 103rd commander, Inspector Vincent Tavalaro, has been reassigned to Patrol Borough Queens South, according to the 103rd’s Facebook page. The 113th did not respond in time for clarity on the reassignment of its former commanding officer, Inspector Brian Bohannon.
Robinson’s reassignment marks a return to Southeast Queens. He had previously served as the executive officer of both the 105th and 113th precincts.
— Sean Okula
