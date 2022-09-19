Nearly two and a half centuries ago, Rufus King descended upon Philadelphia to help draw up what would become the law of the land. Last Friday, a group of Americans-to-be lined his backyard, ready to receive the rights he and his colleagues had reserved for all in our nation.
Fifty citizen hopefuls, representing 24 nations of origin, gathered at the house of the noted constitutional framer in Jamaica last Friday to take the oath of allegiance and be granted citizenship in the United States. The ceremony took place as part of the celebration of Constitution Week at the King Manor Museum, leading up to Citizenship Day last Saturday, the 235th anniversary of the signing of the Constitution.
“We are gathered, not as many have in the past at a court house, a city hall, a post office, in a shopping center, a ballpark or many other sites with no context for what is about to transpire,” King Manor caretaker Roy Fox told the soon-to-be citizens. “We are about to connect with history. You are on the property of a home that belonged to an important founding father of the United States of America.”
“What does one do as we celebrate Citizenship Day 2022?” he added. “You create new citizens!”
The candidates rose their right hands, swore their allegiance to the law of the land and received their naturalization certificiates, which they were told to cherish, not just as a momento of the occasion, but as a means of proving that their hard work, years for some, had paid off with formal naturalization.
“I feel really emotional,” Nilaxi Mitra, a native of Bangladesh, said after the ceremony. “Relived and satisfied, and mostly, I would say, very ecstatic. I’m finally here.
“It was a really long process. It took over five years from when I got my green card to now.”
“It’s very hard to describe,” Raul Diniz, a carpenter and resident of the country for two decades, said. “It’s a unique feeling. I’m feeling very happy right now.”
For some, the pride in calling oneself an American was enough to push them toward a pursuit of naturalization. For others, opportunities that were previously made unavailable were the motivating factor.
“I’m so grateful for so many good things this country has provided me, and I felt like it’s my duty to become a citizen,” Diniz said.
“The presidential election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden was historic,” Bhaskar Paneri, an Indian native and high school engineering teacher, said. “I wanted to be part of that, but I wasn’t able to participate because I was not a citizen.”
“I can have my own opinions about the politics of this country, but I think the benefits that I’ll have now makes it a totally different world,” Mitra said.
