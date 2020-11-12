With Citizenship Day and Constitution Day both falling on Sept. 17, it had become a tradition for brand-new Americans to take their oath of citizenship in Jamaica at the King Manor Museum.
King helped craft the U.S. Constitution and was one of the country’s first leaders to take a prominent role in the slavery abolitionist movement.
Dozens, if not scores of people from around the world typically gathered beneath tents every Sept. 17 and were greeted by speakers, often area politicians, and finally were sworn in by a federal judge who often has been an immigrant or the child of immigrants.
The last two years have seen an interruption — one caused by logistics and the other by COVID-19, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.
But it is not necessarily a permanent interruption.
“There’s never a dry eye in the house on citizenship days,” Kelsey Brow, executive director of King Manor, told the Chronicle. “And it’s so meaningful to bring in new citizens to this country at the home of one of our Founding Fathers, especially Rufus King, who worked for a more equitable society regardless of race. We’ve been holding the ceremonies for decades and I was heartbroken to not have one last year, especially in my first year as executive director. I already had my speech written!”
Each year, immediately following the ceremony, longtime King Manor Caretaker Roy Fox has welcomed the new citizens inside at a large table on which he unfurls a giant copy of the Constitution.
Each participant is invited to sign his or her name along with New York delegate Alexander Hamilton — King was a member of the Massachusetts delegation at the time — as well as George Washington, Benjamin Franklin and James Madison
In an email, USCIS Public Affairs Officer Katie Tichacek said King Manor remains a very viable option in the future.
“[The] USCIS Queens field office, along with the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of NY, has had the privilege of hosting naturalization ceremonies on Citizenship Day (Sept. 17) at historic Rufus King Manor in the past, most recently in 2018,” she wrote. “We declined to host a ceremony in Fiscal Year 2019 due to limited employee resources — we hosted two other ceremonies that day, one at the U.S. District Court in Brooklyn and one at Rockefeller Plaza.
“This year, in accordance with CDC health and safety guidelines, we are not holding large naturalization ceremonies at external venues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We hope to resume them again at some point in the future as safety measures and resources allow — at that point, we would welcome an invitation to return to Rufus King Manor and other venues wishing to host a ceremony.”
The museum is located on Jamaica Avenue within Rufus King Park. The park sits between 150th and 153rd streets, and is bounded to the north by 89th Avenue.
“We just really want to host them again. Our whole staff and board loves hosting the swearings-in,” Brow said.
