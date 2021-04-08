A federal grand jury has returned a superseding indictment that presses new charges against one of the two men accused of the 2002 murder of Jason Mizell, better known as Jam Master Jay of the legendary hip-hop group Run DMC.
Neither of the new charges is related to Mizell’s death, according to authorities. Count three of the new complaint, filed on March 4 by the office of Mark Lesko, acting U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, charges Karl Jordan Jr. with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance with 280 grams or more of a cocaine base.
Count four charges Jordan with use of firearms in connection with a drug trafficking crime.
Neither charge affects Ronald Washington, whom the same document still accuses, along with Jordan, of murdering Mizell in a Jamaica recording studio on Oct. 30, 2002. Both men were arrested last August.
Prosecutors say the two killed the hip-hop star as the result of a falling out over a drug deal involving approximately 10 kilos of cocaine. Both have pleaded not guilty.
— Michael Gannon
