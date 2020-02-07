NEA grant to fund dance fest at JCAL

Don’t blame the folks at the Jamaica Center for Arts & Learning if they could have danced all night last month when the group was awarded a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

“We have been awarded $15,000 for our dance programs,” said Cathy Hung, executive director of JCAL, in a telephone interview with the Chronicle on Monday.

The NEA’s Art Works & Challenge America grant will fund JCAL’s annual Making Moves Dance Festival, which takes place every September.

“The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support grants throughout the entire country that connect people through shared experiences and artistic expression,” said Arts Endowment Chairwoman Mary Anne Carter in a press release. “These projects provide access to the arts for people of all abilities and backgrounds in both urban centers and rural communities.”

“It’s a competitive process,” Hung said. “We had to fill put a [request for proposals]. People from across the country apply.”

In this round of funding, the NEA says, it has awarded 1,187 grants totaling $27.3 million to organizations like JCAL in all 50 states.

“Recipient organizations share a common objective: providing Americans with an opportunity to take part in arts programs,” the agency said.

Hung said JCAL has applied for and received NEA grants before during her six years at the organization, depending on what the criteria are in a given funding cycle.

In the past, she said, the call has been for visual arts, music or other disciplines. This year the call went out for applications to support dance.

Hung said that while the $15,000 is one of the smaller grants — they can range from $10,000 to $100,000 — it is not only welcome but treasured.

She said the NEA money also can help JCAL secure additional funding from city and state agencies and private sources.

Hung said other recent grants include a two-year, $150,000 grant from the New York Community Trust for the group’s Building Equity program; from the Booth Ferris Foundation to build its marketing capacity; from the Howard Gilman Foundation for its ARTWorks initiative; and funding from the Rose Badgeley Trust to support its programs for mental health patients.

Hung noted that JCAL also has a partnership with the city’s Department of Probation in which some underage offenders are sent to arts and art instruction programs.