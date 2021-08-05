Councilwoman-elect Nantasha Williams has ideas big and small for District 27, the Eastern Queens region that encompasses Cambria Heights, Hollis, St. Albans, Springfield Gardens, Queens Village and parts of Jamaica.
“When I was running, I had this ‘27 ideas for the 27th Council District’ that covered a wide range of issue areas,” said Williams. “It went from quality education, to illegal dumping, to speeding, to illegal parking, to issues involving a tree that impacts homeowners and other issues with trash and city agencies not being responsive.”
Williams, the former executive director of the state’s Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic and Asian Legislative Caucus, a [Southeast Queens] Wellness Ambassador, a board member of the gun intervention program Life Camp, the chairwoman of the Special Initiatives Committee for Community Board 13 and the founder of the New York City Black Women Political Club, believes her effort of knocking on over 7,000 doors in the sun, rain and snow is what helped her get the edge in a 12-way race.
“I had to buy a special coat and shoes for the freezing cold to knock on doors outside,” said Williams. “I wanted to do it so that I can talk to as many people as possible and meet people where they are. I take people’s vote very seriously. People are essentially shaving off a little bit of their power to entrust in me to make a decision on their behalf. The least I can do is humbly ask for their vote.”
With no Republican on the ballot, the November election is a formality.
Increasing the number of social workers and guidance workers in schools, tackling housing affordability, helping seniors and supporting small business owners are just a few of the issues that she hopes to fight for in City Council District 27.
“An idea I had, which we could check off, was to increase the amount of social workers and guidance counselors in schools,” said Williams. “Prior to this year, there was one of each for 300-plus students. In my opinion that was inadequate. We need to have alternatives for how young folks have their issues met.”
The fiscal year 2021 budget for the city’s Department of Education is up by $2.4 billion to $31.4 billion and will include 600 family support workers, social workers and psychologists, according to Mayor de Blasio earlier this year.
“Given the trauma of the past year, we know that starts with building out and fortifying our city’s mental health infrastructure,” de Blasio said in an April announcement. “Our message to children, parents and guardians is clear: we will heal our city together.”
The United Federation of Teachers, the union representing most city educators, says that the city must go further and should invest in 10,000 professionals for the mental health and academic intervention teams for children.
“The pandemic has been tough on all of us, but particularly on our students, many of whom will need intensive academic and psychological services, along with other interventions,” said UFT President Michael Mulgrew in a prepared statement. “New federal funds will give us the possibility of meeting the kinds of challenges these schools have faced for decades — challenges that have only increased because of COVID.”
Williams believes that the homeowners of Eastern Queens are often forgotten or ignored.
“We have a high population of homeowners, so people have a certain perception of our community,” said Williams. “Most of the people who live in Eastern Queens are working-class people. My observation is that it is hard for homeowners to maintain their homes. Property taxes are outrageous. We know there is an unfair balance of how much people have to pay in our communities versus other communities.”
Not only are property taxes a problem in Eastern Queens, so is the upkeep of those houses, according to Williams.
“If I told you about how many people whose doors I knocked on that complained about trees — old trees in our community, you wouldn’t believe it,” said Williams. “We have so many old trees in our community and unfortunately the city doesn’t have a robust plan to deal with the trees. Oftentimes the homeowners are responsible for the impact of the tree. If the tree uproots the sidewalk, you have to fix that. If the tree gets into your pipe, you have to fix that.”
Williams is concerned that foreclosures will be exacerbated by Covid-19.
“I don’t think there has been a concerted effort to support Black working-class homeowners in our community,” said Williams. “We also have an overwhelming number of seniors in our community.”
A city Health Department report from 2016 estimated that there were approximately 1.1 million adults 65 and older throughout the Big Apple, making up nearly 13 percent of the city’s residents. It did not have a Council district breakdown. In 2016, there was a population of 8.419 million New Yorkers.
“Similar to a school, a senior center serves as a checkpoint for them,” said Williams. “If a child is not eating at home, they at least have a meal at school, the same goes for senior citizens at senior centers. With the senior centers closed during the height of the pandemic, there wasn’t a checkpoint and that is why I want to expand adult protective services as well as creating more opportunities to help keep them active.”
The councilwoman-elect wants to use facilities like York College as a secondary space where seniors could carry out activities and get educated on fraud prevention.
“Oftentimes they don’t have the education to be mindful of the numerous types of fraud,” said Williams. “Whatever we can do to protect our seniors resource-wise or policy-wise is what I want to look into.”
Williams is looking toward economic development in strengthening the neighborhoods within Eastern Queens.
“The JFK Redevelopment Plan is just one project that would build opportunities, right?” said Williams, who worked as the manager of external affairs and community outreach for the project. “In Downtown Jamaica, we can be more intentional about how we leverage the upcoming opportunities in the region. I also want to create a small business incubator to support individuals looking for opportunities.”
Williams wants to support those who don’t want to go to college, but who are open to vocational training as an alternative to support their future careers.
“How do we provide opportunities for those outside of our schools or who are adults who might want to pick up a skill?” is a great question to address she said.
Remarkably, the topthree issues that plague voters in District 27, according to Williams, were illegal dumping, illegal parking by truck drivers and speeding.
“Those things were what I heard the most and it was actually shocking to me,” said Williams. “The speeding was especially shocking because it was across the district from Hollis, to Cambria, to Springfield Gardens, to St. Albans and parts of Jamaica.”
Adding speed bumps, stop signs and traffic lights in the district are some of the ways that Williams wants to tackle the issue. Having more speed cameras and one-way roads are other measures she wants to look into. Most importantly, cutting the red tape at the city’s Department of Transportation to get these things done is on the top of her list.
“I used to work in Brooklyn and those three things were not their top issues,” said Williams. “We live in a pretty decent community, but to be honest, quality-of-life issues are a nuisance and affect how you live.”
