A man convicted of attempting to beat his estranged girlfriend to death with a nail-laden wooden plank has been sentenced to 19 years in prison.
James Fitzgerald, 55, attacked the 35-year-old woman outside of a fish market in Jamaica in May 2020. After kicking and punching her multiple times in the head, he picked up the wooden plank and brutalized her, according to the office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.
Katz says the woman, who has not been identified, suffered permanent loss of vision in her right eye, along with facial disfigurement and broken teeth.
“This defendant brutally attacked his former girlfriend nearly to death,” Katz said. “It is a miracle that the victim survived, though she still faces years of physical and mental recovery due to severe sustained injuries.”
Fitzgerald pleaded guilty to the charge of attempted murder in the second degree on June 2. In addition to the sentencing, Queens Supreme Court Justice Toni Cimino issued an order of protection on behalf of the victim.
— Sean Okula
