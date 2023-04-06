A Harlem woman was awarded with the Diversity Advocate Award and a Power in Action Community Award for Women’s History Month by the Regional Alliance for Small Contractors and Council Majority Whip Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton), respectively, last month.
Kimberly Hardy serves as diversity manager at The New Terminal One at JFK and is the senior vice president of diversity, inclusion and compliance at McKissack & McKissack, the oldest minority- and women-owned professional design and construction firm in the U.S., according to a spokesman for the NTO project.
“I am honored to receive both awards during Women’s History Month and grateful for the recognition of our team’s work to include M/WBE and local businesses in The New Terminal One at JFK,” Hardy said in a statement on March 31. “I believe it is important to create a level playing field.”
The NTO is committed to contracting with local businesses from Queens and having 30 percent MWBE participation for the redevelopment at JFK Airport.
Dr. Gerrard Bushell, CEO of the NTO at JFK, spoke highly of Hardy, who was honored with the Diversity Advocate Award in Chelsea March 24.
“Kimberly Hardy and the Diversity and Inclusion team she leads collaborate with NTO’s design, construction, and operations teams to develop and build extensive community partnerships,” Bushell said in a statement. “We are laser-focused on capacity-building for local, minority, and women-owned businesses in southeast Queens and the communities surrounding JFK Airport to continue to drive historically high M/WBE participation goals.”
Hardy was presented the Power in Action Community Award by Brooks-Powers at the Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning on March 23.
