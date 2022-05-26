Grand marshals, music, dance and a barbecue are just a few of the things people can expect from the Rosedale Memorial Day Parade as it expands for the first time ever to Brookville Park, according to Marcia O’Brien, president of the area’s civic group and chairwoman of the parade committee.
“The Memorial Day parade is a staple in Rosedale,” O’Brien told the Queens Chronicle. “Each year we celebrate our fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice serving our nation. Grand Marshals Bernard Boowah Chong, Ret. Chief Petty Officer - US Navy and Jean Onwualu, President-Rosedale Lions Club will march with us.”
The parade starts at 243rd Street and Mayda Road at 11 a.m. Monday, goes to Memorial Square on Sunrise Highway for a laying of wreaths and then runs to Brookville Park, where guests will get to enjoy music from Deezy, one of LA’s upcoming artists and Rosedale’s very own Ultimate Dance Academy. The event will also culminate in a barbecue.
Elected officials expected to make their way to the parade include U.S. Rep. Greg Meeks (D-Nassau, Queens), Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, state Sens. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park) and Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans), Assemblymembers Khaleel Anderson (D-South Ozone Park) and Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens), Borough President Donovan Richards, Council Majority Whip Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton) and District Attorney Melinda Katz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.