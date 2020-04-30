A Jamaica man has been charged with second-degree murder in the April 13 stabbing of a man in front of a building on Guy R. Brewer Boulevard.
The office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a press release that Muhammad Habib, 24, fled the state and was arrested in Hancock County, Ind. following a two-county highway chase on April 14.
Habib, who allegedly sent a threatening text to a witness in the case, also was charged with third-degree criminal possession of weapon, third-degree tampering with a witness and third-degree assault when he was arraigned Thursday before Queens Criminal Court Judge Toni Cimino.
The judge ordered Habib held without bail and ordered him to return to court on May 20. He faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted on the murder charge.
According to the DA, Habib, a resident of 167th Street, was seen by witnesses and recorded on video during a physical altercation with another man inside of 106-09 Guy R. Brewer Blvd., just south of Tuskegee Airmen Way, between 10 and 11:08 a.m.
The victim, Wycliffe Gentles, 43, of South Jamaica, attempted to intervene and subsequently became engaged in an altercation with Habib. Following the exchange of multiple blows Habib allegedly pulled a knife, prompting Gentles to grab an unspecified object and strike Habib on the head.
Habib then allegedly chased Gentles down a fight of stairs, at which time Gentles reportedly picked up a wooden two-by-four. The fight continued outside the building when Gentles dropped the two-by-four and fell to the ground.
Authorities allege Habib stood over him and stabbed him seven times in the neck and torso. Habib fled the scene. Gentles was treated by EMS personnel and transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical center, where he was pronounced dead.
Katz’s office further alleges that at about 6:41 that evening, Habib texted the man with whom he first fought and stated that “snitches get treated the same.”
The NYPD put out a felony alert on Habib’s vehicle, which was spotted at 12:10 p.m. the next day by Sgt. James Goodwin of the Henry County, Ind., Sheriff’s Department as he was patrolling Interstate 70 near the border separating Henry and Hancock counties. A chase ensued.
Goodwin arrested Habib as officers from both counties responded to the chase.
Katz thanked Hancock County Assistant District Attorney Brent Eaton and Sgt. Nicholas Ernstes of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department for their help in getting Habib returned to Queens.
The Daily News reported that Indiana police found marijuana, crack and heroin in the car and that a 22-year-old woman traveling with Habib was arrested on drug possession charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.