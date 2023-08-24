A man was arrested Monday for the death of a Brookville man who was murdered last year, the NYPD announced on Tuesday.
Shyquell Jervey, 23, of Brookville, was charged with murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon (loaded firearm) for allegedly shooting Louis Niles, 40, in his car right outside Springfield Park, located at 145th Drive and 184th Street, on Nov. 23, 2022, according to authorities.
On the night in question, police responded to a 911 call at 11:29 of a man shot within the 105th Precinct and discovered Niles with gunshot wounds to the chest at the driver’s seat of a 2018 Nissan Maxima. The victim, whose car had come to a rest after striking a telephone pole, was unconscious and unresponsive and rushed by EMS to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The investigation remains ongoing.
— Naeisha Rose
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.