The suspect in a broad daylight assault on March 28, which was later upgraded to homicide, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree robbery and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon last Friday.
The defendant, Rodolfo Lopez-Portillo, 48, of Hollis, was indicted for allegedly striking Arasb “Ross” Shoughi, the owner of Global Pawn Shop in Jamaica, around noon with a metal object.
Surveillance footage shows Shoughi, 60, being struck multiple times while on the ground for approximately seven minutes. Based on the video, a necklace and ring were taken from the victim, according to a deposition from Det. Derek Webber of the 103rd Precinct.
Shoughi, of Jamaica Estates, suffered severe head trauma and was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, according to police. On April 17, city Chief Medical Examiner Julien Laor said that Shoughi had died from blunt force trauma to the head because of the attack.
On March 28, the victim’s daughter, Brittany Shoughi, started a GoFundMe for $150,000, which went toward regular life expenses for the family, as her father was the main provider, and later his funeral.
“Ross was unexpectedly taken from his family,” said Brittany Shoughi. “Ross was full of life; he radiated positivity, joy, and love. He went above and beyond to make those he loved know he was there for them — never expecting anything in return. His loss is an unfathomable tragedy that his loved ones and community will struggle with for years to come.”
The fundraiser had brought $32,359 by Tuesday. If interested in donating to the Shoughi family visit gofundme.com/f/the-shoughi-family.
If convicted, the defendant faces up to 25 years to life in prison, according to District Attorney Melinda Katz’s Office.
“Brutal lawlessness against our local business owners is unacceptable and will not go unanswered,” Katz said in a prepared statement. “The defendant faces a lengthy prison term if convicted for his alleged actions.”
Lopez-Portillo was remanded. His next court date is July 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.