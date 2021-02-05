A Queens Village man has been indicted for murder in a bizarre attack that killed his father on Jan. 14.
Jaimie Walker, 30, was arraigned Thursday before Queens Supreme Court Justice Michael Aloise on charges of second-degree murder, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and both third- and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
The criminal mischief charges stem from allegations that he damaged a table and a two-way mirror in an interview room at the 109th Precinct in Flushing.
He has been remanded in lieu of bail according to the DA’s Office.
Walker allegedly beat and choked his father, Loandous Walker, 72, in their Hempstead Avenue apartment before stabbing him multiple times.
“This is a horrific crime,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a ores release. “The defendant repeatedly plunged the shears of a pair of scissors into his own father’s neck. The elderly man bled to death on the bathroom floor of his home. This kind of slaying is almost unimaginable. The defendant now faces serious consequences for his alleged actions.”
Katz said Walker faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted.
Officers from the 105th Precinct in Queens Village responded to a 911 call just before 6:30 a.m. reporting an emotionally disturbed person.
NYPD officials immediately afterward said Walker was behaving erratically when officers encountered him, and he allegedly told them he had hurt someone inside the apartment.
Officers from the NYPD Emergency Services Unit, upon entering the apartment, found not only the elderly Walker on the floor of the bathroom, but the suspect’s mother, brother and sister-in-law lying unconscious on a mattress in the living room. Loandous Walker was pronounced dead at the scene.
The others were taken to an area hospital, though the cause of their incapacitation has not been made public. Air samples taken by the ESU and FDNY that morning did not reveal the cause.
