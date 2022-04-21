If you can’t get to the city, the city will come to you, according to Mayor Adams, who launched a multiagency initiative to bring services directly to underserved New Yorkers via mobile units last Friday.
“In order to give New Yorkers the services they need, the city can’t just wait for them to come to us — we need to go to them and deliver services right into local communities,” Adams said in a statement on April 15. “With the launch of this mobile unit, we will be able to provide critical support through several city agencies to New Yorkers who need it most and continue building an equitable recovery.”
The units will hit all five boroughs providing financial empowerment, tenant resources, benefits enrollment, small business support, career services and health insurance education, according to the Mayor’s Office.
The agencies that are uniting forces are the Department of Small Business Services, the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection and the Mayor’s Public Engagement Unit, according to Adams’ office. Together, they will help deliver on the economic plank that is key to the mayor’s “Rebuild, Renew, Reinvent” recovery blueprint.
SBS spokesman Josh Jamieson told the Chronicle the mobile units will be in low- to moderate-income neighborhoods that were hit hardest by the pandemic.
One will go out in Queens in May, Jamieson said, and people can follow @NYC_SBS to look out for locations, dates and times.
The teams will also provide help with resumes and interview skills, and information on career opportunities with local employers like Citi Bike, First Quality Maintenance, Allied Universal, Time Warner Entertainment and Levy Restaurants, according to the Mayor’s Office.
“We need an economic recovery that lifts up small businesses and working people in every corner of our city — and that’s why SBS is laser-focused on bringing our services deep into the communities that need them most,” SBS Commissioner Kevin Kim said in a statement. “We know that access to career services and training and support for small business owners can make all the difference in our city’s rebound, and we are proud to partner with business owners like Angela Yee and our colleagues in city government.”
The first mobile unit was stationed in front of entrepreneur and host of “The Breakfast Club” Angela Yee’s Brooklyn coffee shop, Coffee Uplits People, located at 329 Gates Ave., April 15.
“I have personally utilized the services offered by the SBS and have since been spreading the word for more people to take advantage of the support they offer for small business owners, aspiring entrepreneurs, and people seeking employment,” Angela Yee said in a statement.
City Council Majority Whip Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton) and Assemblyman Khaleel Anderson (D-South Ozone Park) were excited about the announcement.
“Providing localized, versatile resources for New Yorkers in their communities eliminates barriers to access,” said Brooks-Powers in a statement. “I applaud the Adams administration and Department of Small Business Services Commissioner Kim for creating this innovative mobile inter-agency initiative to provide direct access to financial literacy resources, benefits screenings, housing assistance, health insurance education, employment opportunities, and much more.”
Anderson wants Adams to go even bigger.
“As our working-class communities emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, I urge Mayor Adams to expand this program even further so that each borough can receive hyper-local dedicated support,” said Anderson in a statement. “With the summer fast approaching, we can and must do more to bring more resources, economic opportunities, and equitable and inclusive growth to our communities.”
