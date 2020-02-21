MTA listening tour hits Queens Village

Last Thursday may have been as challenging a meeting as the Metropolitan Transportation Authority has had since it agreed to revisit its draft plan to redesign the entire Queens bus system.

Even the school where the agency held the meeting — Jean Nuzzi IS 109 in Queens Village — would have bus service for its students eliminated under the proposal on the table.

Nearly 100 people attended the meeting, run by Community Board 13, and 30 got up to speak during the question-and-answer session between the public and Mark Holmes, chief officer of operations and planning for MTA Bus.

Holmes said Queens has 77 regular bus routes and 30 express lines, most of which go back to the days of four and five private bus companies plus New York City Transit serving different areas of the borough.

Some routes run along old trolley car lines. Many have not been changed since the Kennedy administration or longer.

Just about everyone seems to agree:

• the Queens bus system needs to be modernized (“There is a lot of good in this plan,” Holmes said); and

• the 434-page draft proposal put out by the MTA is polling lower than coronavirus throughout the borough.

“In my more than 30 years in government, this is the first thing I’ve seen where absolutely every elected official in Queens is against it,” Councilman Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens) told the Chronicle

Holmes repeated what he, NYC Transit President Andy Byford and others have been saying for weeks.

“Remember this is a draft plan,” he said. “We’re going to get this right.”

He used Hillside Avenue, with nine bus routes, as an example.

“If you change and go to four or five or three lines, are you getting less service? The answer is no ... if it’s planned right.”

Nevertheless, be it the Q1, Q36, Q77, Q84 or any other route serving Eastern Queens, each one targeted for changes had its staunch defenders last Thursday night.

Under the new plan, for example, the Q36, which runs between Little Neck and the Merrick Boulevard bus terminal in Jamaica, would be mostly covered by three new lines.

But the plan would eliminate service along Little Neck Parkway, which has the Queens County Farm Museum, and between Jamaica and Hillside avenues on 212th Street, which, among other riders, serves children attending IS 109.

“How can you eliminate service from a swathe of people?” asked James Trent, president of the board of directors at the Farm Museum.

Ann Terry of Bellerose said proposed changes to routes like the Q36 and Q1 — as well as plans to “consolidate” bus stops, would be troublesome for senior citizens.

“All of northeast Queens is a NORC,” Terry said, using the acronym for a naturally occurring retirement community.

“Walking one more block to a bus stop might be all right for some seniors,” she said. “Walking four is not.”

Bryan Block, president of the Cambria Heights Civic Association and former CB 13 chairman, took issue with a few routes, including the Q77, which looks like an upside-down letter L, running from Springfield Boulevard at 145th Avenue in Brookville, along Springfield and Francis Lewis boulevards and then west along Hillside Avenue.

“But with the new route, we would have to transfer to get to the 179th Street subway station,” Block said.

Holmes said the aim behind the draft plan was to make for straighter routes, fewer turns and fewer buses on narrow streets.

He said the elimination of some bus stops — “New York City has about the closest bus stops in the world,” he said — would increase speed and efficiency.

In Jamaica two weeks ago, Holmes told the Chronicle that while no one passenger wants to lose his or her stop, neither does anyone want to stop every other block.

“One of our most frequent complaints is ‘My bus stops every other block,’” he said Thursday night.

Bob Friedrich, president of Glen Oaks Village, said his co-op complex has 10,000 residents, and surrounding developments add about another 4,000.

“But you removed every bus stop from Glen Oaks Village,” he said. “Under this plan, seniors and students would have to walk seven-tenths of a mile to a mile one way to get to a bus, or 1.5 to two miles round trip. How can you remove bus service from 14,000 people.”

Friedrich also took a dim view of cutting off residents from easy access to the Little Neck Long Island Rail Road Station. He said it seemed like a cost- and service-cutting measure offered as a redesign.

Assemblyman David Weprin was brief and direct.

“When [the Legislature] voted to approve congestion pricing — and I voted against it — we were told that we would be getting better bus service. Now it looks like we’re getting less.”