MTA continues Qns. bus route outreach

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is continuing its series of presentations and public workshops as it reviews plans to redraw bus routes in Queens. The remaining meetings include:
• Thu., Feb. 20, 7-8:30 p.m. (public workshop), Korean Community Services of Metropolitan New York. 203-05 32 Ave., Bayside;
• Tue., Feb. 25, 7:30 p.m., Community Board 5 Transportation Committee, Christ the King High School, 68-02 Metropolitan Ave., Middle Village;
• Tue., Feb. 25, 7 p.m., Community Board 14 Transportation Committee, Knights of Columbus, 333 Beach 90 St., Rockaway Beach;
• Wed., Feb. 26, 6:30 p.m., Community Board 7 Transportation Committee, Union Plaza Care Center, 33-23 Union St., Flushing;
• Thu., Feb. 27, 7-8:30 p.m. (public workshop), Cross Island YMCA, 238-10 Hillside Ave., Bellerose;
• Wed., March 4, 6-8 p.m., NYC Health + Hospitals, 79-01 Broadway, Elmhurst;
• Thu., March 5, 7-8:30 p.m., Poppenhusen Institute, 114-4 14 Road, College Point;
• Thu., March 12, 6:30-8:30 p.m. (workshop), August Martin High School, 156-10 Baisley Blvd., Jamaica;
• Mon., March 16, 7-8:30 p.m., Queens Community Board 8 Transportation Committee, Hillcrest Jewish Center, 183-02 Union Tpke., Hillcrest;
• Wed., March 18, 7-8:30 p.m., Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church of Whitestone, 12-01 150 St., Whitestone; and
• Thu., March 19, 7-8:30 p.m., North Shore Towers, 272-48 Grand Central Pkwy., Floral Park.
The complete draft plan can be viewed and downloaded online at new.mta.info/system_modernization/bus_network/queensbusredesign/draftplan.
An overview can be seen at new.mta.info/queensbusredesign.
QueensChronicle.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Sign Up