MTA chair expects full LIRR service Monday

Janno Lieber, CEO and chair of the MTA, said he expects the Long Island Rail Road to be fully functional and operational by Monday morning during a press conference that was held at the LIRR Jamaica Pedestrian Bridge Friday afternoon.
Following a derailment east of the Jamaica station on Thursday morning, all eight train cars have been re-railed, thanks to the LIRR wrecking crew working 24 hours with the help of a MetroNorth team from White Plains that was police escorted to the scene, added Lieber.
While there were a handful of train cancellations last night and Friday morning, the chair said commuters have taken his advice yesterday to stay up-to-date on schedules by using the MyMTA app or using the agency’s website. Riders also have been utilizing buses, where tickets will be cross-honored to serve people who were impacted by the Queens Village and Hollis stations being bypassed as work continues on the track that was damaged at 175th Street and 93rd Avenue in Jamaica, a stone’s throw away from the LIRR Hillside Support Facility, which is a stop for the train that left Grand Central and was heading to Hempstead.
The MTA chair did not say what may have caused the derailment, but reiterated that the investigation remains ongoing into the incident that caused 13 people to become injured and 1,600 feet of track to be obliterated.
“Tremendous progress has been made in recovering from this major accident,” Lieber said. “This is a milestone, but there is more work to be done to get ready to restore the railroad for Monday.”
There was also 900 feet of electric traction in the third rail and 400 feet of railroad ties that were wiped out and need to be replaced.
When asked about previous derailments in May, during an inspection of the tracks, and in July, when there were 50 passengers on board, Lieber said that those were low-impact and that “this is severe.”
He went on to say that the train line from Grand Central to Hempstead was one of the busiest in the city and has 367 trains daily. The MTA CEO credited having the third track project, which was completed in the last couple of years, and other recent capital projects for the quick recovery.
“We’ve got to keep investing in the railroad,” he said.
When questioned about Passengers United, a transit advocacy group, saying that the agency was “sugarcoating” the injuries, he shot back that it was the FDNY and EMS personnel who gave a detailed report on the passengers and their health status to the MTA.
Ahead of the press conference, the FDNY told the Chronicle via email there were no life-threatening injuries and that six people were sent to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, two were sent to NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens, two were sent to NewYork Presbyterian/Queens and three refused medical assistance.
“Passengers were transferred from the derailed train to an adjacent rescue train,” an FDNY spokesperson said. “The rescue train went to Jamaica, where EMS assessed any injured passengers.”
Going forward, the MTA will look at the downloadable equipment data from the switches for the interlocking system and camera footage, and it will review information obtained from internal interviews with personnel of the train, said Lieber, who once again said that speed was definitely not a factor, as the train was going 54 mph, which is below the 60 to 80 speed limit.
Queens Borough President Donovan Richards said via Twitter that his office will be monitoring the situation.
“We look forward to hearing from the MTA as to how this derailment happened and how we can prevent such an incident from happening again,” he tweeted yesterday.
Gov. Hochul said in a statement that she was thankful to the first responders and the crew for their round-the-clock work.
Her office said people can use the Q2, 3, 8 and 110 buses in lieu of eastbound Hempstead Branch trains. People can also use the TrainTime app and mta.info for the latest service updates.
