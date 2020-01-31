MTA bus plan tour pulls into Jamaica

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has been asking for public input and feedback since releasing its 434-page proposal to completely redraw the borough’s bus maps.

The agency got its wish last Thursday as a crowd packed into the Queens Educational Opportunity Center in Jamaica — a building located at the bus hub that serves the Parsons Boulevard-Archer Avenue subway complex.

More than 80 people already were in line when the doors opened for the two-hour workshop, one of many being held around the borough. The meeting took place hours after every member of the City Council representing Queens announced opposition to the proposal as written in a joint press release [see separate story in some editions and at qchron.com].

Warren Thomas and Patricia Perry of Jamaica were worried about plans to reroute passengers who now ride the X64 express bus that takes people between Cambria Heights and Manhattan.

The present route heads up Third Avenue upon crossing into Manhattan and then across to Fifth Avenue, where it heads south back to First and 23rd Street.

“The new route will take people to Hudson Yards,” Perry said. “Do you pay another fare to take the subway downtown?”

“They’re removing a big horseshoe from the route,” Thomas said.

Sally Robertson of Hollis fears losing the Q3.

“It brings me right to the subway,” she said. “Now I might have to walk to a new bus to take me to the subway. When I come home I have to walk from my bus stop. How are elderly and handicapped people going to do that asked Robertson, who walks with a cane.

Once inside, residents could visit a number of stations with maps, charts and diagrams manned by people from the MTA and the city’s Department of Transportation.

They also could sit down at tables with facilitators to make their own suggestions. But many also took the opportunity to go straight to the top, as Mark Holmes, chief officer of Operations Planning for MTA Bus, took questions for the full two hours. He tried to reassure residents that the purpose of the meeting was to add their views to a final product.

“It’s a draft plan,” Holmes told more than one concerned resident.

The MTA is in the midst of a yearlong study. All existing routes would be eliminated, with the agency stating that most if not all would be covered by one or more new routes. A draft final proposal is due in April, when the MTA has promised more outreach.

The aim, according to the agency, is to provide more direct and faster service. Some routes will lose bus stops, and some riders who now get direct service might be forced to transfer to reach destinations where they now have a single seat ride.

But Holmes said he can speak of the Jamaica region from a particular point of expertise.

“I grew up in Southeast Queens,” he said. “I think it was important for people to know that tonight.”

One Southeast-specific aspect of the changes, he said, will be the introduction of more direct north-south service.

“Today if you want to go from Springfield Gardens to Bayside, you have to go to Jamaica first,” he said. “Customers in Southeast Queens have wanted more north-south service for years.” He also said some trade-offs would be made in the interest of speeding up people’s trips.

“Nobody likes having their bus stop eliminated,” Holmes said. “But no one likes their bus to have to stop every other block ... If you had to walk one extra block, catch your bus at 125th Street instead of 126th, but your bus comes more frequently, would you sign for that?”

Some residents told the Chronicle that they didn’t think there was enough publicity to bring out more people. Others objected to forcing elderly residents, particularly those coming on Access-A-Ride, to wait outside until the doors opened at 6 p.m.

The remaining meetings, as of this publication, are all from 6 to 8 p.m. on:

• Jan. 30 at the Langston Hughes Library and Cultural Center at 100-01 Northern Blvd. in Corona;

• Feb. 4 at the Jacob Riis Settlement at 10-25 41 Ave. in Long Island City; and

• Feb. 5 at RISE/Rockaway Waterfront Alliance, 58-03 Rockaway Beach Blvd.

The draft plan can be read and downloaded at new.mta.info/document/12706. An overview of the plan is available at new.mta.info/queensbusredesign.