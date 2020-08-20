The Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced Tuesday that it will reinstate front-door boarding and fare collection on all local and SBS buses on Monday, Aug. 31.
Rear-door boarding went into effect on March 23 to protect drivers from COVID-19 while keeping the buses operating.
A statement issued by the MTA said front-door boarding will add up to 40 percent more space, enhancing a rider’s ability to socially distance. Barriers of chains and vinyl curtains will be taken down to increase social distancing as well.
The MTA is making other changes to increase separation between bus operators and riders, including blocking off the seat directly behind the driver and moving the white line on the bus floor, which passengers are expected to stand behind, further away from the bus operator.
Vinyl curtains and other measures will be put in place to further protect operators.
MTA’s projections indicated a loss of approximately $431 million at the fare box due to the pandemic, based on pre-pandemic ridership.
— Michael Gannon
