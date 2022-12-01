On Nov. 18, the city Department of Education issued its proposals for new Success Academy charter schools, serving children grades kindergarten through 4, to open at two Southeast Queens locations for the 2023-24 school year: the Springfield Gardens High School complex and Q072 in Rochdale, home of MS 72 and two other schools.
Included with the proposal are documents outlining how days at the proposed four-school MS 72 complex would look, along with building utilization figures and classroom space breakdowns both before and after the potential co-location.
MS 72 Restorative Justice Coordinator Clevevon Akil and Principal Ativia Sandusky say that while the numbers may fit together on paper, there’s one problem: There’s no way of knowing how they would work in practice.
“If they actually came into the building and observed it, it wouldn’t even be a question,” Akil said.
Akil and members of the MS 72 administration were involved in the crafting of a letter written by the MS 72 PTA that went to the Department of Education outlining concerns with the potential co-location of a Success Academy charter at the MS 72 complex.
The PTA expressed concerns related to the quality of education and safety for the existing students. Akil and Sandusky echoed those sentiments, but also added the influx of 300 to 350 students by the 2025-26 school year, as is outlined in the DOE building utilization plan for the potential expansion, would create a logistical nightmare in handling the students.
The administrators say they voiced their concerns during a joint School Leadership Team meeting held online Nov. 15, involving representatives from all three Q072 schools and the School District 28 community, but that Department of Education officials cannot understand the full magnitude of their concerns unless they perform a walkthrough during the school day.
When asked for a response to overcrowding concerns, a spokesperson for Success Academy pointed to the building’s low utilization rate as the reason it had been selected by the DOE. According to the proposal’s educational impact statement, the building sits at a 46 percent utilization rate, projected to go up to a range of 70 to 79 percent if the Success Academy were to welcome students from all five grades in its scope by the 2025-26 school year.
Akil and Sandusky insist that despite those numbers, controlling and maintaining the building with its current population is a challenge. They specifically pointed to morning arrival.
Students arrive as early as 7:10 a.m., with breakfast being served at 7:20 a.m. in the building’s lone cafeteria. In the building utilization plan, breakfast for the Success Academy students would start at 7 a.m. and run until 7:30 a.m.
“We can’t have kids standing out in the cold that arrive to school early,” Akil said. “That’s not fair to our children.”
Akil and Sandusky also expressed concerns about what they say are already problematic turnaround times in between lunch periods with the three schools.
“We’re going to be the ones affected and lose time on the back end because of the time it takes them to get their students out of the cafeteria and transition our students in,” Akil said.
The PTA’s concerns focused on transition time between classes for the middle school students, general overcrowding concerns, traffic congestion on Guy R. Brewer Boulevard at arrival and dismissal times and the potential for the elementary school students in the Success Academy charter to have to share bathrooms with the middle school students.
A spokesperson for Success said each school co-located in a DOE building has specific, designated classrooms and bathrooms. To Akil and Sandusky’s knowledge, there is no plan in place for where in the school the Success classrooms would be.
The school day for MS 72 and the other middle school on the campus, Redwood Middle School, would run from 8 a.m. to 2:20 p.m., according to the building utilization plan. The day for the District 75 school on the campus would run from 8 a.m. to 2:50 p.m. The Success Academy school day would go from 7:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
A spokesperson for the city Department of Education said the agency will continue to collect feedback on the proposals.
“Through careful and intentional building configuration plans, as well as the designation of separate and contiguous spaces for elementary school students, the Office of Space Planning and building councils have collaboratively created safe and successful ES/HS and ES/MS co-locations and will do so here as well should these proposals be approved by the Panel for Education Policy,” the spokesperson said in a statement.
