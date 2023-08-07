Motorcyclist dead after Laurelton crash

Police are on the lookout for the person wanted in connection with a fatal motorcycle collision that threw a Madison County man onto the pavement and under another vehicle Sunday.
According to a preliminary investigation conducted by the NYPD’s Highway Collision Squad, Kallyn Jean, 33, was going southbound on 233rd Street on a 2017 Yamaha motorcycle and as he approached 125th Avenue in Laurelton, he was struck by an unknown driver headed eastbound on the avenue who made a left turn to go north.
The impact threw Jean under a parked 2004 Ford Econoline E350, which was unoccupied, added the collision squad.
The driver of the car did not stay at the crime scene, but police were called in at 2:04 a.m. and EMS rushed the victim to Northwell Health Long Island Jewish Valley Stream hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to the
@nypdtips account on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.