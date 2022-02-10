Mother Earth Juice Bar Café has moved from Kew Gardens to Jamaica.
The store’s owner, the Rev. Simone Lord Marcelle, decided to move the juice bar to Jamaica because of the lack of healthy food options in the area and because she wanted to give back to the Southeast Queens community, which she calls home.
There will be a grand reopening celebration on Valentine’s Day from 12 to 6 p.m. at 115-42 Sutphin Blvd.
“We moved here on Sutphin from Kew Gardens in an effort to help close the health disparities gap that exists in lower-income communities,” said Lord Marcelle in a statement. “We help people to boost their immune systems and live happier longer lives.”
The Trinidadian native, who moved to the U.S. 20 years ago and now resides in Jamaica, loves “showing love” to the area. In 2014, she founded the South East Queens Chamber of Commerce.
Her organic juice bar has a variety of products.
“We have juices, smoothies, teas, foods and salads,” said Lord Marcelle. “We have acai bowls and our famous power shot. When people drink they say ‘whoo!’”
The power shot is a blend of citrus and cayenne pepper, she said.
“It clears and cleanses your throat and is an immunity booster, which is very important,” added the storeowner. “People are also doing videos of themselves taking the power shot on TikTok.”
The @motherearthjuicebar TikTok page has garnered 218 likes since the café moved to its new spot a week ago, and one video of U.S. Rep. Greg Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau) taking a power shot had 1,323 likes as of Wednesday. A video of another customer had 4,964 likes.
“People want to feel happy,” said Lord Marcelle of the videos. “It’s something that lifts them up in these sad times.”
The grand reopening will have music and samples for people to try and will honor people from the community.
The honorees for the Feb. 14 event are still being confirmed.
