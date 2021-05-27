Ivan Mossop, a tax accountant from Rochdale Village, is running on the Republican ticket for District 28. On the Democratic side of things are incumbent City Councilwoman Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica), former City Councilman Ruben Wills (D-Jamaica) and the Richmond Hill Sikh activist Japneet Singh.
“I’m very puzzled about Ruben Wills running,” said Mossop. “I haven’t seen his presence in Rochdale Village, but it has created a primary situation along with Japneet Singh.”
Wills was recently exonerated on corruption charges, which he was indicted on in July 2017. The former councilman automatically lost his seat after being found guilty of grand larceny for allegedly stealing over $30,000 in taxpayer’s money for personal use. He faced up to seven years in prison.
“My Republican opponent, like the rest of his party, is clearly out of touch with reality,” said Wills. “To date, during this campaign I’ve hosted a voter registration drive and have another planned for the 27th.”
Wills says that his campaign has distributed and collected voter registration forms at every event he has held.
“I’m the only candidate in this race that has featured expanding voter access as part of my platform,” said Wills. “I’ve successfully advocated for the formerly incarcerated here in our state to have their voting rights restored in 2021.”
Wills believes Mossop should worry about his own voter turnout.
“Republicans represented 5 percent of voters in the last City Council election for District 28,” said Wills. “That’s less than one thousand votes ... I think the real question is who is Ivan Mossop?”
Mossop considers himself the tax guy who is going to get voters their fair share.
“Overtaxation and underrepresentation,” said Mossop, are the reasons he is running for office. “I asked Comptroller Scott Stringer one question [years ago] being that I’m an accountant ...‘Can you quantify for us the tax revenue that comes out of our district ... and what is the fair market value of the government services that we receive?’”
That’s a fundamental equation that speaks to the district’s fair share of for city, state and federal funding, according to Mossop.
“He looked at me, he looked at his advisors and one guy shrugged his shoulder,” said Mossop.
The comptroller promised to get back to the tax accountant, but he never did, according to Mossop.
As Democrats compete against each other, the Republican strategy is to reach independent voters, according to Mossop.
“Our Republican leadership running for mayor and all the way down — we are now pivoting and trying to pursue support of independents,” said Mossop, who is reaching out to independent Black voters.
Republicans don’t run away from fiscal responsibility and fiscal conservatism, according to Mossop. “If I give you an honest dollar, I want a fair return,” he said.
Infrastructure to fix uneven sidewalks and narrow streets is among his top issues.
“We have election, after election, after election and things don’t change,” said Mossop. “With all due respect to Ms. Adams ... how she was elected was tantamount to voter suppression.”
In 2017, Adams won approximately 39.6 percent of the vote. Her competition, public defender Hettie Powell and public sector worker Richard David, had 29.8 percent and 30.6 percent, respectively, according to WNYC.org.
Adams’ competitors combined votes equaled 60.4 percent of the vote.
Voter turnout in the district has been low. A mere 8,933 voted in the 2017 primary. Adams’ votes accounted for 3,499. David and Powell received 2,822 and 2,589 votes respectively, and 23 write-ins were cast.
Census data from 2010 says City Council District 28 had a population of about 147,837.
“What about the silent majority that didn’t vote?” said Mossop, who likens himself to a Lincoln Republican. “I’m not a rightwing radical ... I stand my ground and stick to my guns ... I intend to be a moderate in Queens.”
Adams’ spokesman disputed Mossop’s criticism on her work with infrastructure.
“Since day one in office, Councilwoman Adams has prioritized improving the infrastructure of District 28,” said the spokesman. “She has fought for increased funding and repairs, and has successfully moved along long-overdue [Department of Transportation] projects.”
Several sections of the district have been repaved and she has worked nonstop to improve the infrastructure of Queens neighborhoods, according to her spokesman. Adams has also successfully worked with the mayor to include Southeast Queens in the city’s $2 billion project to fix streets.
