The City’s Department of Mental Health and Hygiene will be spraying for mosquito control Thursday, Aug. 24, into Friday morning,
Trucks will be spraying in parts of Forest Hill, Forest Park, Kew Gardens, Kew Gardens Hills, Glendale, Maspeth, Middle Village, Rego Park, Richmond Hill, Ridgewood, South Richmond Hill and Woodhaven. In the event of inclement weather the spraying will be delayed until Monday, Aug. 28.
The city is cautioning that people may experience short-term eye or throat irritation or a rash if exposed to the spray. People with respiratory conditions also my be affected.
To stay safe, the Health Department recommends staying indoors when possible. Air conditioners may remain on but people may wish to close the vents or use the recirculate function.
After spraying it is recommended that people wash exposed skin and clothing with soap and water. Fresh produce also should be washed.
Residents also can help stop mosquitoes by eliminating pools of standing water.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.