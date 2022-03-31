The Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria is hosting “The Marvels of Media Awards” today, March 31, at 7 p.m.
“Marvels” is the first media awards, festival and exhibit to celebrate people on the autism spectrum, according to the museum. The festival features 20 works from 3,071 nominations with responses from 117 countries.
Digital art pieces, mockumentaries, narrative features and shorts, TV series, video games and experimental films are just some of the media exhibited at the museum at 36-01 35 Ave.
“When we started this project, we knew that we would be working with a lot of communities of people on the autism spectrum,” said Sara Guerrero-Mostafa, a co-curator at MoMI.
Dena Gassner, a disability advocate who is on the spectrum, served as an adviser for the festival.
“I think that we were able to add an element of cultural competence or maybe cultural humility ... getting passed some of the frameworks that is associated with autism,” said Gassner. “We were able to focus on talent, strenghs, creativity as compared to everything else being about fixing or curing — these are things that often hold a lot of autistic people back. Art is one way that we can really excel.”
One of the pieces featured was “In My Language” by Mel Baggs, a celebrated autistic blogger.
“This is a video that was made for YouTube and went viral,” said Guerrero-Mostafa, about Baggs who passed away in 2020. “Mel Baggs was nonverbal and on the spectrum and was in a wheelchair using a feeding tube ... The main message was of love, acceptance and that everyone has value. They are constantly up against people who wouldn’t think they would have something to say because they don’t have an actual voice ... experimental filmmakers were really impressed about this because it was about vlogging, but it is also an art piece.”
Another film featured at the museum is “Boys Don’t Wear Dresses,” which was written and directed by Jason Weissbrod and Aloni Schorin.
“It’s a take on Cinderella centered on an autistic character coming to terms with her trans identity,” said Miranda Lee, a curator at MoMI who is on the spectrum. “It’s based on the true story of the writer and director of the film who herself is a trans autistic person who wanted to have her story represented.”
Lee was drawn to the film because of the intersection between the autistic and the LGBT+ component.
“I myself am a queer autistic person, so I was personally drawn to that,” said Lee. “I also really admired how a lot of work was put into making sure that the cast was filled with people who were neuro-divergent, people of color and people in the LGBT+ community.”
Filmmaker Jackson Tucker-Meyer of “Satan Cured My Autism” has his film featured at the museum and he is both apart of the autistic and queer community.
“An autistic guy name Jimmy vomits out a clone of himself,” Tucker-Meyer of his said of his film, which he wrote, starred and directed. “He splits into two people, the form that assimilates and fits into a neuro-typical society and the other side of himself that wants nothing to do with that, listen to deaf metal music and be antisocial. It’s sort of a mockumentary in which he has to reconcile those two sides. It’s sort of the double-conscienceness that one has when one can pass for neurotypical.”
Tucker-Meyer is on the high-functioning end of the spectrum and has used his ability to pass for neurotypical to be an advocate for the autistic community.
There is also an interactive arcade video game at the exhibition, according to Ramsey Sweatmon, the manager of art and technology of education programs at MoMI.
“We are featuring four games altogether,” said Sweatmon.
One of the games gives a look into the life of someone on the spectrum, according Sweatmon.
“It is designed to simulate that experience and a prequel will be coming soon that we plan to feature on April 15.”
There is also a text-based choose your own adventure game and a single-platform game.
“It represents an opportunity for visitors of the museum to see their work in action and empower that community have the power of digital media literacy, specifically for people in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.