A Long Island woman and her 10-year-old daughter were killed Saturday night just outside Kennedy Airport by an alleged drunk driver from Jamaica.
Diana Granobles, 31, was turning left from eastbound Rockaway Boulevard onto northbound Guy R. Brewer Boulevard in Springfield Gardens with her daughter, Isabella, 10, in the car when they were slammed into by westbound Tyrone Absolam, 42, according to police. The crash occurred about 8:45 p.m.
The victims were in a 2019 Chevrolet Cruze and the defendant was driving a 2018 Nissan Altima “at a high rate of speed” when he hit them, police said. Also in the Altima were a 38-year-old woman, said in published reports to be Absolam’s girlfriend, and a 16-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy, said to be her children.
The Granobles, who lived in Copiague, were taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where they were pronounced deceased, police said. Absolam and his adult passenger were also taken there, he in stable condition and she in critical. The children in the alleged drunk driver’s car were taken to Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New Hyde Park, both in serious but stable condition.
Police charged Absolam with manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, assault and driving while intoxicated.
A cousin of Isabella, Kassandra Granobles, set up a GoFundMe page to help the victims’ family cover funeral expenses.
“This family is the epitome of the "American Dream" as they worked their tails off to do right by their 3 children,” Granobles said on the page.
As of 2 p.m. Monday, it had raised $9,723 of its $10,000 goal.
