Miranda back on the ballot

Retired NYPD Sgt. Anthony Miranda will be on the ballot for borough president after the New York Supreme Court ruled in favor of the political hopeful.

The decision came days after city election commissioners disqualified him from the nonpartisan March 24 special election due to missing information on an amended cover sheet

“Election laws need to change to support diverse candidates and not discriminate or disenfranchise voters,” Miranda said in a statement. “We are proud to represent the diverse communities of Queens. Just like Latinos represented in the Superbowl, democratic progressives and Latinos will be represented on the ballot for Queens Borough President.”

Miranda, who entered the race in late November, supports a moratorium on luxury development projects, keeping Immigration and Customs Enforcement out of the borough and Medicare for All, among other issues.

Angel Cruz, his campaign lawyer, said “justice prevailed” when Miranda’s name was put back on the ballot.

— David Russell