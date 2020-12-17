Ever since June, when Mayor de Blasio unveiled sweeping plans for new bus corridors, officials and civic leaders in Southeast Queens had reservations about a bus lane running 6.4 miles along Merrick Boulevard between Hillside Avenue and Springfield Boulevard.
“The Department of Transportation’s recent plan for a Merrick Boulevard Bus Lane could have been a win for the community, but instead, it has become another mode of punitive enforcement while addressing none of the transit, traffic, or accessibility issues that the residents have requested for years,” Councilman Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans) said last week in a statement isssed by his office.
Miller hosted a press conference Wednesday morning at the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Bus Depot near the intersection of Merrick and Liberty Avenue to discuss how the new offset lanes have harmed businesses, enabled auto repair businesses to clog streets and even sidewalks with parked cars, and resulted in needless summonses for neighborhood drivers with enforcement 24 hours a day rather than just during rush hours.
The Chronicle was unable to attend or speak with Miller because of early deadlines due to the forecast snowstorm.
But he has unmistakably clear views on the matter in last week’s statement. And he believes it is part of a long history of the DOT’s unwillingness to deal with communities of color.
“DOT initially presented a plan we had major objections to, including 24/7 bus lane enforcement, and offset bus lanes along strips of Merrick Boulevard plagued with illegal storage of vehicles, double-parking, and sidewalk parking, which curbside lanes have helped to address,” Miller said, adding that a follow-up meeting was scheduled after their concerns were brought to the DOT’s attention.
“During this meeting, we watched in disbelief as DOT painted lines along the corridor that they were purportedly assessing with us for a curbside bus lane,” he said.
It is not that Miller and others object to transit improvements in the region — the retired city bus operator and union leader long has called the region a transportation desert.
Among things he said community leaders are seeking are curbside bus lanes between 109th and Liberty avenues to curtail on-street car storage; and near Roy Wilkins Park to deter overnight parking of large trucks.
Officials also want bus lane enforcement limited to rush hours.
“Despite our office making these reasonable considerations known well in advance of the project’s original implementation date of mid-late October, DOT completely ignored these considerations,” he said.
The DOT acknowledged receipt of the Chronicle’s requests for comment, but did not respond prior to the paper’s deadline.
The Queens Eagle quoted a DOT official as saying that the illegally parked cars are an NYPD matter; and that Transportation officials will continue to seek community input.
