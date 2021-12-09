With less than a month left in his tenure, Councilman Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans) reflected on his time representing City Council District 27, which encompasses all or parts of Cambria Heights, Hollis, Jamaica, St. Albans, Springfield Gardens and Queens Village.
Miller told the Queens Chronicle that he considers housing, transportation and education to be some of the highlights of the past eight years of his career since he was elected in 2013.
“Housing ... if you look at Downtown Jamaica that would be the obvious, right?” said Miller. “But in 2014, when we took office, the most pressing issue was the foreclosure crisis.”
During the Great Recession, Southeast Queens became the epicenter of the foreclosure crisis, with a third of the city’s homes lost in that region alone. Miller has subsequently advocated for housing development in the area, including the neighborhood of Jamaica, which most recently had an opening of the Archer Green 387-unit apartment complex on Dec. 1.
“There were 27,000 foreclosures in the City of New York; 9,000 were in Southeast Queens from Hillside Avenue to the Rockaways,” said Miller. “In the early years, the majority of our funding went into housing and foreclosure prevention.”
Miller says that he successfully advocated for more than 4,000 new apartment units throughout Eastern and Southeast Queens.
Miller, the former president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1056, has also fought for the restoration or enhancement of the Q27, 44 and 77 buses and introduced the Long Island Rail Road Atlantic Ticket, which offers reduced fares from District 27 to Brooklyn.
“The redesign of the bus system makes it more efficient,” said Miller. “The Q27 used to stop at Jamaica Avenue.”
The Q27 route, which starts in Flushing, once ended at the Queens Village bus depot next to the neighborhood’s LIRR stop on Springfield Boulevard and Jamaica Avenue, but now extends to Cambria Heights, connecting to buses going to Downtown Jamaica, according to new.mta.info. The Q44 bus connects the Bronx, Jamaica and Flushing, but had unreliable service and is now the Q44 Select Bus, which provides rapid transit service. The Q77 connects riders from Springfield Gardens to the 165th Street bus depot in Jamaica. Before 2014, the Q77 weekend service was eliminated.
“It’s really about making transportation more accessible, and on top of that with the Atlantic Ticket, you can ride for $5 a trip to Atlantic Avenue,” said Miller. “That is a real value.”
The typical LIRR fare is over $7 without an Atlantic Ticket.
Miller is also proud of investments he helped to make in education in his district.
“We have provided some state-of-the-art resources that really allowed our children to learn and compete at the level that they should,” said Miller. “We spent millions of dollars on technology upgrades from everything to laptops to labs, desktops and all the supportive equipment that goes with Wi-Fi and the electronic boards.”
Earlier this year, Miller announced a $10 million pilot project, the Education Equity Action Plan, a citywide kindergarten-to-high school Black studies curriculum formed by legislators, nonprofits and Black education advocacy groups that the Department of Education will implement. It aims to address pre-existing, fundamental racial inequities in access to quality education for scholars of color and to foster positive educational experiences.
“We want to put together a curriculum for all our young people to learn from,” said Miller. “Our history doesn’t start in 1619, our history predates the Roman Empire.”
Miller’s tenure may be coming to a close, but initiatives that he has worked on will come to fruition or flourish without him as councilman.
Going forward, Roy Wilkins Park will have permanent funding in the city’s budget.
“That 55-acre park was being maintained by seven part-time workers outside of the recreation center,” said Miller. “The Southern Queens Parks Association has great educational services right there, but no one knows that because no one could get past the optics of what the park looked like on occasion.”
Since October there have been park rangers, park enforcement and full-time people to maintain, garden and manage the park.
“Next year, it will be totally different,” said Miller.
Legislation for an Office of the Homeowner Advocate was passed out of committee two weeks ago, according to Miller. The OHA would be tasked with providing support to homeowners of one-, two- and multiple family dwellings.
“Hopefully in the next meeting it will be voted into law before we leave,” said Miller. “We work weekly with Councilwoman-elect Nantasha Williams in passing this thing through. You need that synergy. You also don’t want to reinvent the wheel ... we don’t want to start all over again.”
There is still work that needs to be done with infrastructure, added Miller.
“Our neighbors would get flooded whenever it rains,” said Miller. “Because of low-lying areas and the high water table and add global warming ... there is still work to be done in that area.”
Miller has talked daily with his successor Williams and has shared advice with her about the role.
“Remain engaged,” said Miller. “I walk in the community every day. I could go to the track or to a gym, but I want the people to see me and I also want to engage people.”
Miller said it has been an absolute honor to represent his district.
“I would have done this for free,” said the councilman.
Miller will be taking a break after his tenure to explore his options.
“I have served 38 years as a civil servant — public servant — and I love York College,” said Miller. “I always thought after my labor career that is where I will end up as an adjunct nurturing and cultivating young minds and new leaders. At the same time there is a lot of meat left on the bone in government ... the private sector is appealing.
“I’m not going anywhere.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.