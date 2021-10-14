Councilmembers Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans) and Darma Diaz (D-Brooklyn) introduced legislation last week that would create an Office of Cannabis Business Services to ensure compliance with state regulations and monitor the social equity provisions of the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act citywide.
If implemented, Intro. 2421 would allow for the monitoring of regulations in accordance with the state’s cannabis laws, establish equity goals within the five boroughs, assist social and economic equity applications for business licenses and develop a framework for incentives for social and economic equity applicants, according to Miller’s office.
In addition, the office would also submit biannual reports on the status of commercial cannabis activity.
“We have an obligation to ensure that the communities most impacted by the criminalization of marijuana have an attainable, realistic path to benefit from its commercialization,” Miller, co-chairman of the Council’s Black, Latino, and Asian Caucus said in a statement. “This legislation would create an office that would not only monitor the industry and equity standards within the five boroughs, but also provide biannual reports on the status of the industry in accordance with the original intent of the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act, which explicitly seeks to address the consequences of criminalization and provide a pathway to revenue building for communities ravaged by the war on drugs and stop-and-frisk-era policies.”
Recreational marijuana became legal in New York in April and allows people 21 and older to use up to three ounces of cannabis or 24 grams of concentrated cannabis products, but residents won’t be able to buy or sell marijuana legally for approximately a year or two and were not allowed to grow plants until Sept. 30. People with certain marijuana convictions also had their records expunged immediately and smoking is permitted in public wherever smoking tobacco is legal.
The Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act that was signed by former Gov. Cuomo on March 31 created a state Office of Cannabis Management governed by a Cannabis Control Board to oversee and implement the law, issue licenses and develop regulations outlining how and when business can participate in the industry. The law includes provisions to expand the Medical Marijuana Program, standardize the manufacturing and sale of cannabinoid hemp products (goods containing cannabidiol) and to include the levying of taxes on cannabis.
“As a state agency, we don’t comment on pending legislation, however, generally speaking we look forward to working with our local partners to ensure we meet the goal of the MRTA to provide opportunity in this new industry to those who come from the communities most harmed by the War on Drugs,” said Freeman Klopott,” a spokesman for the OCM.
“The MRTA dramatically reformed our criminal justice system and strives to end decades of disproportionate enforcement of our state’s marijuana laws. As a result of such reforms, there has been a drastic reduction of New Yorkers going into jail or prison for marijuana offenses.”
Before the new marijuana laws took effect, there were 163 marijuana arrests in the city’s first quarter of 2021, but by the second quarter there were only eight, according to Filter Magazine, a culture magazine.
“The MRTA also established processes for clearing past marijuana convictions including introducing automatic expungement for the vast majority of individuals with marijuana offenses on their criminal record,” said Klopott. “Individuals who are still incarcerated because they have other convictions or charges in addition to a marijuana-related offense, are also eligible for resentencing under the MRTA. The OCM will work with its state and local partners to ensure those impacted are aware of the changes and are able to file the necessary paperwork to receive the appropriate reduction in sentence.”
The New York State cannabis market is expected to have $4.6 billion in annual sales, which includes the illicit market, according to a Forbes September report. The strictly legal market is expected to capture $1.2 billion in sales by 2023 and $4.2 billion in 2027 while the state is forecast to collect $350 million in taxes.
In 2019, the legal U.S. market estimates were $13.6 billion and had 340,000 jobs for marijuana handling, according to New Frontier Data, a cannabis market research firm.
Approximately 80,000 Americans joined the marijuana industry, outnumbering dentists, paramedics and electrical engineers in 2020, according to The Washington Post.
Job recruitment sites like LinkedIn, Ziprecruiter, Indeed and Simply Hired have listings for cannabis jobs, and Greenentrepreneur.com, a cannabis news outlet, projects the industry will create 50,000 jobs in New York.
In a statement Miller said, “New York has an opportunity to get this right, and we are hopeful that this legislation will provide an avenue to thoughtfully address the challenges of implementing social equity provisions as it relates to access to capital, market oligopolies, and lack of access to early-market entry.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.