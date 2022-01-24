Midair disruption on Delta Airlines flight

An Irishman from Galway was released on $20,000 bond and made his first appearance in court on Jan. 14 before a Brooklyn Federal Court after allegedly disrupting an eight-hour flight from Dublin to John F. Kennedy International Airport in Jamaica earlier this month.
Shane McInerney, 29, allegedly refused to ware a face mask, threw a beverage, striking another passenger’s head, pulled down his pants and underwear to moon a flight attendant and other passengers and took off his own cap and put it on the flight captain’s head, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.
McInerney was on a Delta Airlines flight on his way to Florida where he was taking a job teaching soccer in Daytona on Jan. 7, according to the criminal complaint.
Approximately two hours into the flight, the captain used his break to speak with McInerney, according to FBI Special Agent Mark Palagiano in the complaint.
“The defendant put one of his fists up close” to the pilot, said Palagiano. That was followed by McInerney allegedly telling the pilot “don’t touch me” although it was the defendant who switched the captain’s hat with his, added the FBI agent.
McInerney was escorted off the plane at JFK by members of the Port Authority Police Department and could face up to 20 years in prison for the felony charge of intentionally assaulting and intimidating a member of a flight crew if convicted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.