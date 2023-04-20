Anyone who struggles with mental health issues of any kind or cares for someone who does is welcome to attend a community conversation about the subject entitled “Sharing Hope.”
New Hope Lutheran Church of Jamaica, located at 167-24 118 Ave., will host the free event in partnership with the National Alliance on Mental Illness on Sunday, April 23, from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
“Sharing Hope” is an initiative designed to destigmatize mental illness and create pathways to healing in the Black/African-American communities.
The goal is to empower people to speak openly about health and wellness and create healing and wholeness. It involves having speakers share firsthand experiences, identifying the signs and symptoms of mental health challenges, destigmatizing the conversation and sharing quality resources. Lack of information surrounding mental health issues can prevent people from gaining access to much-needed help and support.
For more, visit bit.ly/3UzVFVh or contact John Johnson of NaMI at (917) 225-4883 or jjohnson@namiqn.org.
