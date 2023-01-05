Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two perpetrators of a home invasion robbery that took place shortly before Christmas. One was caught on camera.
At around 7 p.m. on Dec. 21, the NYPD says two individuals entered a 28-year-old man’s home near 91st Avenue and 172nd Street in Jamaica. The perpetrators displayed a firearm and struck the victim in the face, before taking his phone and fleeing on foot.
The suspect caught on surveillance is described as an adult male with a dark complexion and a medium build, with a goatee and dark, curly hair. He was last seen wearing black boots, blue jeans and a black-and-red jacket with a white letter “P” on the front.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). One may also submit tips at nypdcrimestoppers.com, by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577, or @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are confidential.
— Sean Okula
